Jo Dee Messina To Livestream Ryman Auditorium Debut Concert

(117) Multi-platinum country singer Jo Dee Messina is set to make her much-anticipated Ryman Auditorium debut on Saturday, April 27 to a sold-out crowd. Her wildly successful Heads Carolina, Tails California Tour has sold out shows nationwide and she's finally making a stop in Music City.
Due to overwhelming demand, fans who were unable to secure tickets will have the opportunity to stream the show live via Veeps, the premier streaming platform. All Access subscribers can enjoy the concert as part of their subscription, while individual show tickets for the live stream are available for purchase at veeps.com for $12.99.
Jo Dee Messina: Live from the Ryman Auditorium promises an unforgettable evening of Messina's iconic hits, deep cuts and new music. Scheduled to broadcast live on Veeps at 9 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. CT on Saturday, April 27 the event will remain accessible on the platform for two years following its original air date, with a 7-day rewatch period for individual ticket holders.
