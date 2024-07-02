Willie Nelson Cancels Tonight's Outlaw Music Festival Appearance

Country music legend Willie Nelson has canceled tonight's (July 2nd) performance at the Mansfield, Ma stop of the Outlaw Music Festival, with his son Lukas filling in for him.
His camp broke the news with the following via social media, "Willie Nelson is looking forward to seeing everyone in Camden on July 4. He will not be performing in Mansfield today.
"Bob Dylan, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, and Celisse will perform as scheduled. In addition, Lukas Nelson and Family, along with some special guests, will once again play his own set that will include Willie's classics and other songs."
Nelson had previously been forced to sit out the kick off date of the tour under doctor's orders on June 21st at the Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta, GA.
His team shared at the time, "We regret to inform you that Willie Nelson is not feeling well, and per doctor's orders, has been advised to rest for the next four days. He is expected to make a quick recovery and join the Outlaw Music Festival tour next week.
"In the meantime, Lukas Nelson and the Family Band, along with a few guests, will perform a special set to include Willie's classics and others songs. Bob Dylan, Robert Plant, Alison Krauss and Celisse will continue to perform as scheduled."
The dates for the festival continued last night (June 22nd) in Charlotte, NC and will visit Raleigh, NV's Coastal Credit Union Music Park tonight. It appears, Nelson will rejoin the trek when it visits the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach on Wednesday (June 26th).
"This year's Outlaw Music Festival Tour promises to be the biggest and best yet with this lineup of legendary artists. I am thrilled to get back on the road again with my family and friends playing the music we love for the fans we love," said Willie Nelson in the official tour announcement back in February.
Willie Nelson Forced To Miss Launch Of Outlaw Music Festival Tour
BOWEN * YOUNG Added To Willie Nelson's 4th of July Picnic
Willie Nelson, Mick Fleetwood, And More Contribute To Lily Meola's Song To Aid Maui Fire Victims
Willie Nelson Helps Orville Peck Recreate 'Cowboys Are Frequently Secretly Fond Of Each Other'
Heart's Ann Wilson Battling Cancer- Billy Morrison, Ozzy Osbourne and Steve Stevens' Take 'Crack Cocaine' To No. 1- Metallica- more
AC/DC Back On U.S. Charts With Two Classic Songs- Guns N' Roses Star Shares Solo Single- Pearl Jam Cancel More Shows- more
Tim McGraw Wraps His Sold-Out ‘Standing Room Only’ Tour- Morgan Wallen Releasing New Song 'Lies Lies Lies' This Week- more
The Blues: Ladies Edition - Sue Foley, Bex Marshall and more
Battle of the Band: Burrito Brothers
Sites and Sounds: The Mountain USA Music Festival Coming to Gatlinburg, Tennessee
Live: The Pixies and Modest Mouse Rock Chicago
Caught In The Act: New Kids on the Block Live 2024
Heart's Ann Wilson Battling Cancer, Band Postpones Tour
Willie Nelson Cancels Tonight's Outlaw Music Festival Appearance
Win Metallica Mexico City Trip With Seven Of Your Friends
Iron Maiden Legend Paul Di'Anno Teases Depeche Mode Cover
Caleb Hyles Recruits Thousand Foot Krutch's Teerawk For 'UNPARALYZED'
Billy Morrison, Ozzy Osbourne and Steve Stevens' Take 'Crack Cocaine' To No. 1
Coldplay Premiere 'feelslikeimfallinginlove' Video