Marshall Crenshaw's Field Day Expanded For 40th Anniversary

(Yep Roc) Yep Roc Records celebrates the 40th anniversary of Marshall Crenshaw's Field Day with a deluxe reissue available July 14. The expanded CD and LP anniversary edition features previously unreleased bonus tracks and recently discovered behind the scenes photos. Remastered by Greg Calbi, the reissue also features Crenshaw-penned liner notes and an exclusive interview about the album.

Of the 40th anniversary reissue Crenshaw says, "Out of all my albums, 'Field Day' was by far the most fun to make. It really occupies a zone of its own and has a special place in my heart. Big thanks to Yep Roc Records- this 40th Anniversary reissue will elevate your record collection!"

The follow up to his successful self-titled debut, Field Day was produced by legendary producer Steve Lillywhite and engineered by Scott Litt at New York's Power Station Studios. The album includes "Whenever You're on My Mind," "Our Town," and "Monday Morning Rock," which was "about this sorta fast-paced life that I lived for a short time. I'm sure you've had the experience, where you walk out of the club and find out that it's the next day, that the sun is out, and you didn't know," Crenshaw says.

"This album generates enough goosebumps to warrant listening to it in a coat." - Karen Schlosberg, Rock Critic (1983)

This summer and fall, Crenshaw will tour the U.S. with more dates to be announced; tickets are now available here.

Marshall Crenshaw On Tour

July 12-13 - SPACE - Evanston, IL

July 15 - Parkway Theater - Minneapolis, MN

July 16 - High Noon Saloon - Madison, WI

July 17 - The Ark - Ann Arbor, MI

July 18 - Natalie's Grandview - Columbus, OH

July 19 - City Winery - Pittsburgh, PA

September 21 - Spire Center - Plymouth, MA

September 22 - The Center for Arts - Natick, MA

September 23 - The Rex Theater - Manchester, NH

September 27 - Elkton Music Hall - Elkton, MD

September 28 - The Kate - Old Saybrook, CT

September 29 - Sellersville Theater - Sellersville, PA

September 30 - Rams Head Tavern - Annapolis, MD

October 1 - The Birchmere - Alexandria, VA

Field Day Tracklisting:

A

1. Whenever You're On My Mind

2. Our Town

3. One More Reason

4. Try

5. One Day With You

B

1. For Her Love

2. Monday Morning Rock

3. All I Know Right Now

4. What Time Is It

5. Hold It

C

1. Our Town (TV Track)*

2. Monday Morning Rock (TV Track)*

3. What Time Is It? (Guide Vocal Version)*

D

1. Jungle Rock

2. AKA "Durham Town"*

3. Little Sister

*previously unreleased

