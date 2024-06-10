Mason Ramsey Announces Second Leg Of Falls Into Place Tour

(Atlantic Records) Mason Ramsey has announced the second leg of his Falls Into Place tour; his biggest headline tour to date with direct support from Halle Kearns. The wide-ranging North American run gets underway September 19 at Oxford, MS's The Lyric and then travels through early December. Artist presales via Seated begin Wednesday, June 12 at 10:00 am (local). Spotify and local presales begin Thursday, June 13 at 10:00 am (local). All presales end Thursday, June 13 at 10:00 pm (local) General on-sales start Friday, June 14 at 10:00 am (local).

Last Friday, Ramsey took the Good Molecules Reverb Stage for a packed performance at CMA Fest and will continue his tour run with headline sets at Shelbyville, KY's Jammin' At Jeptha! Summer Concert Series (June 15) and Worcester, MA's Off The Rails Country Music Fest (June 29).

Ramsey - who Billboard recently named to their annual 21 Under 21 list - will continue his streak of releasing new music with, "Shake Shake (All Night Long)," one of the many highlights featured on Twisters: The Album, Atlantic Records' star-studded musical companion to the new adrenaline-pumping, big-screen thrill ride, Twisters, from Universal Pictures, Warner Bros. Pictures, and Amblin Entertainment. Twisters: The Album arrives everywhere Friday, July 19 in conjunction with the theatrical release of the film.

The youngest major label country artist signed in the genre in nearly two decades, Mason Ramsey has fast ascended to top stardom with three acclaimed EPs, an RIAA Gold-certified single, two sold-out headline tours, a Las Vegas residency with Florida Georgia Line, and over 500M global streams to his name thus far. The 17-year-old Golconda, IL native has already spent much of the past year on the road while steadily releasing a series of critically lauded singles like "Something You Can Hold" and "Blue Over You," both available now via Big Load/Atlantic Records. "Blue Over You" proved an instant smash upon its March arrival, earning over 15M worldwide streams along with praise from Holler for "a stripped-down sound that has been deemed both dreamy and vintage...unlike anything listeners have heard from Ramsey before, with the signature twang of his vocal - as well as his oh-so famous yodel - shedding some further light on who he is at his core."

Ramsey's new music illustrates how far he's come after being discovered singing in an aisle at his local Walmart - his voice now rich with the kind of confidence only gained through experience and songwriting brimming with unfiltered truth. Last year saw the release of his acclaimed coming-of age EP, Falls Into Place, which marked his first new project in close to four years following 2019's viral hit Twang and 2018's breakthrough debut, Famous, the latter of which debuted in the top 10 of Billboard's "Heatseekers" chart on the blockbuster strength of the RIAA Gold-certified, top 5 country smash, "Famous."

Along with his growing body of recorded work, Ramsey has further proven a charismatic and gifted live performer, with sold-out headline tours, a spectacular debut at Nashville's historic Grand Ole Opry, top billed festival appearances including CMA Fest, Coachella, iHeartCountry Festival, Stagecoach, and Europe's C2C: Country to Country, and countless high-profile TV performances spanning ABC's Good Morning America, NBC's TODAY and the nationally syndicated Ellen DeGeneres Show to appearances on the CCMA Awards, CMA Awards, CMT Music Awards, and GRAMMY Awards.

MASON RAMSEY

FALLS INTO PLACE TOUR

SEPTEMBER

19 - Oxford, MS @ The Lyric

20 - Birmingham, AL @ Zydeco

21 - Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre

22 - Charlotte, NC @ Amos Southend

24 - Nashville, TN @ Basement East

26 - Jacksonville, FL @ Underbelly

27 - Sanford, FL @ Tuffy's

28 - Gainesville, FL @ Heartwood Soundstage

OCTOBER

3 - Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry

4 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Elevation 27

5 - Columbia, SC @ The Senate

10 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird

11 - Toronto, ON @ Adelaide Hall

12 - Ferndale, MI @ Loving Touch

17 - Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar

18 - Huntington, WV @ The Loud

19 - Covington, KY @ Madison Live

20 - Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe at Old National Center

24 - Kansas City, MO @ Knuckleheads

25 - St Louis, MO @ Old Rock House

26 - Little Rock, AR @ Rev Room

27 - Fayetteville, AR @ George's Majestic

NOVEMBER

14 - Grand Junction, CO @ Warehouse 2565

15 - Albuquerque, NM @ Revel Entertainment Center

16 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

17 - San Diego, CA @ House of Blues Voodoo Room

20 - Los Angeles, CA @ Roxy

22 - Sacramento, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post

23 - Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

24 - Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou's

DECEMBER

4 - Fargo, ND @ The Hall at Fargo Brewing

5 - Sioux Falls, SD @ Bigs Bar

6 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

7 - Milwaukee, WI @ Rave II

8 - Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

12 - Wichita, KS @ The Wave Indoor

13 - Tulsa, OK @ Vanguard

14 - Dallas, TX @ The Studio at the Factory

