Mason Ramsey Shares Two New Songs

(Atlantic Records) Rising country music star Mason Ramsey has released two brand new singles, "All The Way To Memphis" and "How Do I Know If I'm In Love?" - available everywhere.

Earlier this summer, Ramsey announced the second leg of his Falls Into Place tour; his biggest headline tour to date with direct support from Halle Kearns. The wide-ranging North American run gets underway September 19 at Oxford, MS's The Lyric and then travels through early December.

The second half of Ramsey's Falls Into Place Tour follows his epic festival run including a packed performance at CMA Fest and Shelbyville, KY's Jammin' At Jeptha! Summer Concert Series with an upcoming performance at Worcester, MA's Off The Rails Country Music Fest (June 29).

Ramsey - who Billboard recently named to their annual 21 Under 21 list - will continue his streak of releasing new music with, "Shake Shake (All Night Long)," one of the many highlights featured on Twisters: The Album, Atlantic Records' star-studded musical companion to the new adrenaline-pumping, big-screen thrill ride, Twisters, from Universal Pictures, Warner Bros. Pictures, and Amblin Entertainment. Twisters: The Album arrives everywhere Friday, July 19 in conjunction with the theatrical release of the film.

MASON RAMSEY

FALLS INTO PLACE TOUR

SEPTEMBER

19 - Oxford, MS @ The Lyric

20 - Birmingham, AL @ Zydeco

21 - Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre

22 - Charlotte, NC @ Amos Southend

24 - Nashville, TN @ Basement East

26 - Jacksonville, FL @ Underbelly

27 - Sanford, FL @ Tuffy's

28 - Gainesville, FL @ Heartwood Soundstage



OCTOBER

3 - Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry

4 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Elevation 27

5 - Columbia, SC @ The Senate

10 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird

11 - Toronto, ON @ Adelaide Hall

12 - Ferndale, MI @ Loving Touch

17 - Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar

18 - Huntington, WV @ The Loud

19 - Covington, KY @ Madison Live

20 - Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe at Old National Center

24 - Kansas City, MO @ Knuckleheads

25 - St Louis, MO @ Old Rock House

26 - Little Rock, AR @ Rev Room

27 - Fayetteville, AR @ George's Majestic



NOVEMBER

14 - Grand Junction, CO @ Warehouse 2565

15 - Albuquerque, NM @ Revel Entertainment Center

16 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

17 - San Diego, CA @ House of Blues Voodoo Room

20 - Los Angeles, CA @ Roxy

22 - Sacramento, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post

23 - Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

24 - Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou's



DECEMBER

4 - Fargo, ND @ The Hall at Fargo Brewing

5 - Sioux Falls, SD @ Bigs Bar

6 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

7 - Milwaukee, WI @ Rave II

8 - Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

12 - Wichita, KS @ The Wave Indoor

13 - Tulsa, OK @ Vanguard

14 - Dallas, TX @ The Studio at the Factory

Related Stories

Mason Ramsey Announces Second Leg Of Falls Into Place Tour

16-year-Old Country Star Mason Ramsey Delivers 'Next Right Thing'

Mason Ramsey Releases 'She Got It Outta Me' Video

More Mason Ramsey News