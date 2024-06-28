Mason Ramsey Shares Two New Songs

(Atlantic Records) Rising country music star Mason Ramsey has released two brand new singles, "All The Way To Memphis" and "How Do I Know If I'm In Love?" - available everywhere.
Earlier this summer, Ramsey announced the second leg of his Falls Into Place tour; his biggest headline tour to date with direct support from Halle Kearns. The wide-ranging North American run gets underway September 19 at Oxford, MS's The Lyric and then travels through early December.
The second half of Ramsey's Falls Into Place Tour follows his epic festival run including a packed performance at CMA Fest and Shelbyville, KY's Jammin' At Jeptha! Summer Concert Series with an upcoming performance at Worcester, MA's Off The Rails Country Music Fest (June 29).
Ramsey - who Billboard recently named to their annual 21 Under 21 list - will continue his streak of releasing new music with, "Shake Shake (All Night Long)," one of the many highlights featured on Twisters: The Album, Atlantic Records' star-studded musical companion to the new adrenaline-pumping, big-screen thrill ride, Twisters, from Universal Pictures, Warner Bros. Pictures, and Amblin Entertainment. Twisters: The Album arrives everywhere Friday, July 19 in conjunction with the theatrical release of the film.
MASON RAMSEY
FALLS INTO PLACE TOUR
SEPTEMBER
19 - Oxford, MS @ The Lyric
20 - Birmingham, AL @ Zydeco
21 - Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre
22 - Charlotte, NC @ Amos Southend
24 - Nashville, TN @ Basement East
26 - Jacksonville, FL @ Underbelly
27 - Sanford, FL @ Tuffy's
28 - Gainesville, FL @ Heartwood Soundstage
OCTOBER
3 - Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry
4 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Elevation 27
5 - Columbia, SC @ The Senate
10 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird
11 - Toronto, ON @ Adelaide Hall
12 - Ferndale, MI @ Loving Touch
17 - Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar
18 - Huntington, WV @ The Loud
19 - Covington, KY @ Madison Live
20 - Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe at Old National Center
24 - Kansas City, MO @ Knuckleheads
25 - St Louis, MO @ Old Rock House
26 - Little Rock, AR @ Rev Room
27 - Fayetteville, AR @ George's Majestic
NOVEMBER
14 - Grand Junction, CO @ Warehouse 2565
15 - Albuquerque, NM @ Revel Entertainment Center
16 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
17 - San Diego, CA @ House of Blues Voodoo Room
20 - Los Angeles, CA @ Roxy
22 - Sacramento, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post
23 - Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall
24 - Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou's
DECEMBER
4 - Fargo, ND @ The Hall at Fargo Brewing
5 - Sioux Falls, SD @ Bigs Bar
6 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry
7 - Milwaukee, WI @ Rave II
8 - Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre
12 - Wichita, KS @ The Wave Indoor
13 - Tulsa, OK @ Vanguard
14 - Dallas, TX @ The Studio at the Factory
