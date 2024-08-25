Watch Mason Ramsey's 'Come Pick Me Up' Video

(Atlantic) Mason Ramsey has shared a music video for his new single "Come Pick Me Up". . Penned by Ramsey with Dan Fernandez, who also has the production credit, the new tune about young love features a tender melody and Ramsey's earnest vocals on full display. Taking inspirational cues from icons like Elvis, Hank Williams, Jim Croce, and Roy Orbison, the Atlantic Records crooner is set to release his debut full-length album (in which he co-wrote every song) I'll See You In My Dreams on September 20.

This album is a huge introduction into who I am as an artist, and 'Come Pick Me Up' is a glimpse into the project as a whole," said Ramsey. "This song in particular is about a girl I was interested in over the summer, and it was one of those songs that just kind of wrote itself. It's a classic love song."

As the youngest major label country artist signed in the genre in nearly two decades, Mason Ramsey continues his fast-track to stardom with his latest single "Blue Over You," which amassed nearly 5 million streams within the first two weeks of its release. Ramsey's upcoming album, I'll See You In My Dreams, marks a significant milestone in his career, showcasing a mature, classic country and honky-tonk sound that reflects his growth as an artist since his viral debut in Walmart several years ago. Simply put: it's a true coming-of-age moment for Ramsey.

Most recently he showcased his "lower, warmer and richer" voice (Billboard) when he took the stage at Spotify House and on one of the main daytime stages during CMA Fest, the country music sensation has already delivered three acclaimed EPs, earned a Gold-certified single, and amassed a notable 450 million global streams to date.

The "Famous" artist "the internet can't get enough of," (Whiskey Riff) also recently released his upbeat, jukebox staple "Shake Shake (All Night Long)," featured as part of the blockbuster smash Twisters soundtrack. Garnering over 331 million video views to date, "he never shies away from being his most authentic self and putting out the music that he's most passionate about," (CountryNow). In addition to his musical achievements, Ramsey recently made headlines when he was pulled on stage to perform with long-time fan, Lana Del Rey.

I'll See You In My Dreams Tracklist:

*All Tracks Produced by Dan Fernandez

1. I'll See You In My Dreams (Dan Fernandez, Mason Ramsey)

2. Blue Over You (Dan Fernandez, Mason Ramsey)

3. All The Way To Memphis (Dan Fernandez, Mason Ramsey)

4. Come Pick Me Up (Dan Fernandez, Mason Ramsey)

5. Joy (Dan Fernandez, Mason Ramsey)

6. The Woman From Havana (Dan Fernandez, Mason Ramsey)

7. Lies, Lies, Lies (Dan Fernandez, Mason Ramsey)

8. How Do I Know If I'm In Love (Dan Fernandez, Mason Ramsey)

9. Something You Can Hold (Dan Fernandez, Mason Ramsey)

10. Cowboys Always Come Home (Dan Fernandez, Mason Ramsey)

11. Prettiest Girl at the Dance (Dan Fernandez, Mason Ramsey)

12. Trouble Is (Dan Fernandez, Mason Ramsey)

13. Family Pictures (Dan Fernandez, Mason Ramsey)

14. All I See Is You (Dan Fernandez, Mason Ramsey)

Related Stories

Mason Ramsey Shares Two New Songs

Mason Ramsey Announces Second Leg Of Falls Into Place Tour

16-year-Old Country Star Mason Ramsey Delivers 'Next Right Thing'

Mason Ramsey Releases 'She Got It Outta Me' Video

News > Mason Ramsey