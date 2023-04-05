Morgan Evans Premieres 'On My Own Again' Video

(True Public Relations) Morgan Evans has released the music video for his latest single, "On My Own Again," via YouTube Premiere. The emotional but uplifting track, written by Morgan alongside Zach Kale, Geoff Warburton and produced by Chris DeStefano, is off his upcoming Life Upside Down EP, available on April 21st.

The beautifully shot video features footage taken from his five-part documentary series directed by Peter John and showcases Morgan's travels from around the world as he picks-up the pieces and looks forward to a life full of thrilling uncertainty.

"8 shows, 7 countries, 3 bicycles, 2 goats & 1 camel. For a song documenting a poignant moment in my life, I thought it'd be appropriate to make a video the same way. I invited the guys behind the 'Over For You' music video and the docuseries on the road in Morocco, Europe, Ireland and the UK for one of the adventures of my life so far." -Morgan Evans

"On My Own Again" follows Morgan's viral single from the Life Upside Down EP, "Over For You," which has received critical praise from outlets ranging from Us Weekly, E!, Entertainment Tonight, The Bobby Bones Show, Taste of Country and more. Describing the single, Billboard wrote, "many of the best songs come from heartbreak, and this is absolutely one of Evans' best releases to date." People observed Evans "channeling his heartbreak into song," and CMT raved Evans "places his heart on the line."

"I called the EP 'Life Upside Down' because this collection of music could only have come from this time, when my life felt exactly that. To me, these five tracks journey through unexpected heartbreak, self-rediscovery, new beginnings and a new found gratitude for the present moment."

-Morgan Evans

Recently, Morgan wrapped his co-headlining U.K. Day Drunk Me Tour with Mitchell Tenpenny and performances on three headlining stages at C2C Festival, including to a crowd of 20,000+ in London. Up next, he will join Brett Young in the states for Young's 5 Tour 3 2 1 and will also provide support on select dates with Billy Currington.

Life Upside Down EP Track Listing:

Over For You

On My Own Again

Hey Little Mama

All Right Here

Over For You (Live in Melbourne)

Support for Brett Young*

Support for Billy Currington^

April 6, 2023 - Louisville, KY - Louisville Palace Theater*

April 8, 2023 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory*

April 20, 2023 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall Fenway*

April 21, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia*

April 22, 2023 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Springs*

April 27, 2023 - Asheville, NC - Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

April 28, 2023 - Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Company*

April 29, 2023 - Chattanooga, TN - Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium*

May 12, 2023 - Wenatchee, WA - Town Toyota Center*

May 13, 2023 - Bonner, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater*

May 18, 203 - Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Hotel And Casino Sacramento*

May 19, 2023 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl*

May 20, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre*

June 23, 2023 - Cedar Rapids, IA - McGrath Amphitheatre^

July 21, 2023 - Valley, NE - MRL Music Festival

July 22, 2023 - Idaho Falls, ID - Mountain America Center^

August 18, 2023 - Grand Junction, CO - Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park^

