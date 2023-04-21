Morgan Evans Releases 'Life Upside Down' EP

(True Public Relations) Morgan Evans has released his latest EP, Life Upside Down, available now. The project, released via Warner Music Nashville, is a collection of songs that explore the complexities of emotion following life-changing upheaval and finding a way to put the pieces back together.
Evans' honest lyrics and authentic performance throughout the EP take us on a journey of unexpected heartbreak, self-rediscovery, new beginnings and a renewed gratitude for the present moment. Stream it here.
"After the heaviness of "Over For You" and "On My Own Again", the two new tunes out today, "Hey Little Mama" and "All Right Here", are, quite possibly, the two most joyful sounding records I've ever made. They're about finding light in the dark and finding gratitude in the little things, which as we all know are actually the big things! This EP is a collection of songs that could only have come from this time in my life, and I'm stoked for you to hear it." -Morgan Evans
Life Upside Down EP Track Listing:
Over For You
On My Own Again
Hey Little Mama
All Right Here
Over For You (Live in Melbourne)
The viral lead single from the Life Upside Down EP, "Over For You," has been dubbed by Billboard as "...absolutely one of Evans' best releases to date" and captured the hearts of fans around the world. His follow-up single, "On My Own Again," takes an optimistic tone of personal rediscovery, using heartbreak as motivation leading into this next chapter of life. The track's beautifully shot music video showcases footage taken during Evans' travels around the world - taking in life with an open heart and excitement for what is to come.
