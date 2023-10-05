Morgan Evans To Deliver 'Thank God She's a Country Girl' Tonight

Morgan Evans is taking his turn at reimaging a country classic with his latest track "Thank God She's a Country Girl," out everywhere at 11pm CT tonight. Representing a light-hearted and fun take on John Denver's "Thank God I'm a Country Boy," the Chris DeStefano-produced track was written by Evans, Jesse Frasure and John Sommers and embraces Evans' country soul.

"Making this song has just been pure fun from start to finish," said Evans. "It was an absolute pleasure to rework such a classic song and, with the approval of John Martin Sommers, the writer of 'Thank God I'm A Country Boy,' I'm stoked to put this one out into the world! I hope it puts a smile on your face and gets your feet moving wherever in the world you are!"

After seeing massive success at the shows in Australia, Evans will continue the Life Upside Down Tour in the states, kicking off tonight (10.5) in Louisville, KY (see a full list of tour dates below). Over the past few months, the Aussie native played to sold out crowds in Melbourne, Newcastle, Brisbane, Perth, Canberra and two shows at the Sydney Opera House. To wrap the Australia run, Evans was surprised with a plaque for one million ARIA certified single sales. The tour follows his recent EP release of the same name, Life Upside Down, a five-track collection that discuss the complexities of emotion after life-altering turmoil while seeking out ways to start again.

Life Upside Down follows The Country and The Coast Side A EP and his debut album, Things That We Drink To. This latter of which features his No.1 Platinum-certified hit "Kiss Somebody." In total, Evans has surpassed 870 million global streams.

Life Upside Down Tour Dates:

*with support from Erin Kinsey

10/5 - Mercury Ballroom - Louisville, KY*

10/6 - Preston Arts Center - Henderson, KY*

10/7 - Jergel's Rhythm Grille - Warrendale, PA*

10/8 - Fallfest Country Festival - Lancaster, PA (Festival)

10/11 - Mulcahy's - Wantagh, NY*

10/12 - Rams Head Live - Baltimore, MD*

10/13 - Mohegan Sun - Uncasville, CT*

10/14 - The Goat - Manchester, NH*

10/19 - The City Center at Fat City - Champaign, IL*

10/20 - District 142 - Wyandotte, MI*

10/21 - Dusty Armadillo - Rootstown, OH*

11/2 - Paradise Rock Club - Boston, MA*

11/3 - Kegs Canal Side - Jordan, NY*

11/4 - The L - Horseheads, NY*

11/24 - Grizzly Rose - Denver, CO

11/25 - Warehouse 2565 - Grand Junction, CO

11/29 - Terminal West - Atlanta, GA*

11/30 - The Underground - Charlotte, NC*

12/1 - The Senate - Columbia, SC*

12/2 - Music Farm - Charleston, SC*

12/14 - Elevation - Grand Rapids, MI*

12/15 - Joe's On Weed Street - Chicago, IL*

12/16 - Majestic Theatre - Madison, WI*

