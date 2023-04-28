My Morning Jacket announce the return of One Big Holiday in Mexico

(Big Hassle) My Morning Jacket has announced the eagerly anticipated return of My Morning Jacket's One Big Holiday, an all-inclusive concert vacation set for April 4-8, 2024 at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Puerto Aventuras, Quintana Roo, Mexico.
One Big Holiday will once again see My Morning Jacket performing three unique headline shows, joined by an all-star lineup including some of the band's favorite artists and friends. There will be an exclusive presale for One Big Holiday Returning Guests and members of MMJ's One Big Family who opt-in at onebigfamily.mymorningjacket.com. Complete presale information and initial lineup details will be unveiled later this summer.
My Morning Jacket is currently poised to embark on an upcoming US headline tour, getting underway May 14 at Mobile, AL's Saenger Theatre and then continuing through a two-night return to Morrison, CO's famed Red Rocks Amphitheatre on August 25-26. For complete details, please see www.mymorningjacket.com/events. Limited VIP packages are available here.
