My Morning Jacket Announce North American Fall Tour

(Big Hassle) My Morning Jacket has announced plans for an upcoming North American headline tour. The fall run begins October 17 at Toronto, ON's historic Massey Hall and then continues through a three-night stand at Chicago, IL's Chicago Theatre on November 9-11. Special guests will be announced soon. In addition, the tour will be highlighted by a series of very special shows celebrating the 20th anniversary of MMJ's classic third studio album, It Still Moves, set for New York City's Beacon Theatre (October 19), Atlanta, GA's Fox Theatre (November 3), and Chicago, IL's Chicago Theatre (November 9).

Members of My Morning Jacket's One Big Family fan club on Medallion will have first access to presale tickets. Free registration is available now through Monday, May 15 at 9:00 am (ET) exclusively at onebigfamily.mymorningjacket.com. Spotify and local presales begin Wednesday, May 17 at 10:00 am (local) and continue through 10:00 pm (local). All remaining tickets will be released to the general public on Friday, May 19 at 10:00 am (local).

Meanwhile, My Morning Jacket is currently poised to embark on an upcoming US headline tour, getting underway May 14 at Mobile, AL's Saenger Theatre and then continuing through a two-night return to Morrison, CO's famed Red Rocks Amphitheatre that includes a special It Still Moves 20th anniversary show on August 25. Special guests include Jaime Wyatt (May 14-15, June 23-24), Wilderado (June 15-21), Karl Denson's Tiny Universe (June 26-30), Katie Pruitt (July 29-30), and M. Ward (August 15-16, 22-26). For complete details, please see www.mymorningjacket.com/events. Limited VIP packages are available HERE.

The upcoming North American tour continues a non-stop live schedule for My Morning Jacket that includes headline shows in the UK and Europe, festival appearances at Guadalajara, Mexico's Corona Capital Guadalajara (May 20), Barcelona, Spain's Primavera Sound (June 3), Porto, Portugal's Primavera Sound (June 9), Madrid, Spain's Primavera Sound (June 10), Manchester, TN's Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival (June 17), Scranton, PA's Peach Music Festival (July 1), Memphis, TN's Mempho Music Festival (September 30), and a three-night run alongside Fleet Foxes set to visit Berkeley, CA's Greek Theatre (August 18-19) and Los Angeles, CA's historic Hollywood Bowl (August 20).

What's more, My Morning Jacket recently announced the eagerly anticipated return of My Morning Jacket's One Big Holiday, an all-inclusive concert vacation set for April 4-8, 2024 at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Puerto Aventuras, Quintana Roo, Mexico. One Big Holiday will once again see My Morning Jacket performing three unique headline shows, joined by an all-star lineup including some of the band's favorite artists and friends.

MY MORNING JACKET - TOUR 2023

MAY

14 - Mobile, AL - Saenger Theatre *

15 - Jackson, MS - Thalia Mara Hall *

19 - Guadalajara, Mexico - Guanamor Studio **

20 - Guadalajara, Mexico - Corona Capital Guadalajara ^

30 - London, UK - O2 Kentish Town Forum #

31 - Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz Manchester #

JUNE

3 - Barcelona, Spain - Primavera Sound ^

5 - Antwerp, Belgium - De Roma #

6 - Utrecht, Netherlands - TivoliVredenburg #

9 - Porto, Portugal - Primavera Sound ^

10 - Madrid, Spain - Primavera Sound ^

15 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre ‡

16 - Charleston, SC - Firefly Distillery ‡

17 - Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival ^

20 - St. Paul, MN - Palace Theatre ‡

21 - Milwaukee, WI - The Riverside Theater ‡

23 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park *

24 - Newport, KY - MegaCorp Pavilion *

26 - Lewiston, NY - Artpark Amphitheater ¶

28 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE ¶

30 - New Haven, CT - Westville Music Bowl ¶

JULY

1 - Scranton, PA - Peach Music Festival ^

29 - Washington, DC - The Anthem ##

30 - Beech Mountain, NC - Beech Mountain Summer Series ##

AUGUST

15 - Troutdale, OR - McMenamins Edgefield ‡‡

16 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater ‡‡

18 - Berkeley, CA - Greek Theatre †

19 - Berkeley, CA - Greek Theatre †

20 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl †

22 - San Diego, CA - CalCoast Credit Union Open Air Theatre ‡‡

23 - Mesa, AZ - Mesa Amphitheatre ‡‡

25 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre ‡‡ +

26 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre ‡‡

SEPTEMBER

30 - Memphis, TN - Mempho Music Festival ^

OCTOBER

17 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

19 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre +

20 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre

21 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre

24 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner

25 - Albany, NY - Palace Theatre

30 - Birmingham, AL - Alabama Theatre

31 - New Orleans, LA - Orpheum Theater

NOVEMBER

3 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre +

4 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre

7 - St. Louis, MO - Stifel Theatre

9 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre +

10 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre

11 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre

APRIL 2024

4-8 - Puerto Aventuras, Mexico - One Big Holiday

* w/ Special Guest Jaime Wyatt

** w/ Special Guest Costa de Ámbar

^ Festival Appearance

# w/ Special Guest Devon Gilfillian

‡ w/ Special Guest Wilderado

¶ w/ Special Guest Karl Denson's Tiny Universe

## w/ Special Guest Katie Pruitt

‡‡ w/Special Guest M. Ward

† w/ Fleet Foxes

+ It Still Moves 20th Anniversary Show

