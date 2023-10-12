My Morning Jacket To Stream Select Tour Dates Via nugs.net

() My Morning Jacket is partnering with nugs.net for exclusive live recordings of their upcoming Fall Tour, getting underway October 17 at Toronto, ON's historic Massey Hall. Select shows along the tour will be available within 24 hours streaming for nugs.net subscribers and as 24-bit hi-resolution MQA, FLAC, and MP3 downloads, exclusively on nugs.net. To further celebrate today's announcement, an exclusive cache of live concert recordings from My Morning Jacket's Summer 2023 Tour is available now at nugs.net.
"Since my very first time seeing the band from the side of the stage at Bonnaroo 2004 during a raging lightning storm for their instantly legendary 'Beyond Thunderdome' set (which we released the next day), I've been hoping we would get to work with this band on a nightly basis," says nugs.net founder and CEO Brad Serling. "I'm happy to say that day has come!"
As noted, MMJ's upcoming Fall run will be highlighted by an exclusive series of It Still Moves 20th-anniversary shows, set for New York City's Beacon Theatre (October 19), Atlanta, GA's Fox Theatre (November 3), and Chicago, IL's Chicago Theatre (November 9). Special guests include Madi Diaz (October 17-31) and Devon Gilfillian (November 3-11).
OCTOBER
17 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall *
19 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre + *
20 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre *
21 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre *
24 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner *
25 - Albany, NY - Palace Theatre *
28 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met *
30 - Birmingham, AL - Alabama Theatre *
31 - New Orleans, LA - Orpheum Theater *
NOVEMBER
3 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre + †
4 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre †
7 - St. Louis, MO - Stifel Theatre †
9 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre + †
10 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre †
11 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre †
APRIL 2024
4-8 - Puerto Aventuras, Mexico - One Big Holiday
* w/ Special Guest Madi Diaz
† w/ Special Guest Devon Gilfillian
+ It Still Moves 20th Anniversary Show
My Morning Jacket Announce North American Fall Tour
My Morning Jacket announce the return of One Big Holiday in Mexico
My Morning Jacket To Officially Release Bonnaroo 2004 'Return to Thunderdome' Set
Jack White and My Morning Jacket Lead High Water Festival Lineup
KISS Cancel Dubai Concert Due To 'Unforeseen Circumstances'- Ghost Filmed Forum Concerts For Film Project- more
Tool Announce 2024 U.S. Tour Dates- The Stones And Brian Jones Hitting Theaters For One Night Only- Violent Femmes- more
Zach Bryan Announces New 'Quittin Time' Tour Dates- Shooter Jennings Tributes Warren Zevon With All-New Live Album- more
Box Sets: The Darkness - Permission to Land...Again
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Wine Lovers Edition
Hot In The City: Autumn Concerts Coming to Arizona
Sites and Sounds: Ragas Live Festival
William Shatner - Ponder the Mystery Revisited
Roger Waters Shares Track By Track For 'The Dark Side Of The Moon Redux'
Sammy Hagar Recaps Night One of Cabo Birthday Bash Series
Maneskin To Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live Following Sell Out Forum Show
My Morning Jacket To Stream Select Tour Dates Via nugs.net
The Damn Truth Preview 'I Just Gotta Let You Know' Single and Video
KISS Cancel Dubai Concert Due To 'Unforeseen Circumstances'
Ghost Filmed Forum Concerts For Film Project
Bruce Dickinson Says The Mandrake Project In Music And Much More