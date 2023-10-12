.

My Morning Jacket To Stream Select Tour Dates Via nugs.net

10-11-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

My Morning Jacket To Stream Select Tour Dates Via nugs.net Poster for Red Rocks show just added to nugs.net

() My Morning Jacket is partnering with nugs.net for exclusive live recordings of their upcoming Fall Tour, getting underway October 17 at Toronto, ON's historic Massey Hall. Select shows along the tour will be available within 24 hours streaming for nugs.net subscribers and as 24-bit hi-resolution MQA, FLAC, and MP3 downloads, exclusively on nugs.net. To further celebrate today's announcement, an exclusive cache of live concert recordings from My Morning Jacket's Summer 2023 Tour is available now at nugs.net.

"Since my very first time seeing the band from the side of the stage at Bonnaroo 2004 during a raging lightning storm for their instantly legendary 'Beyond Thunderdome' set (which we released the next day), I've been hoping we would get to work with this band on a nightly basis," says nugs.net founder and CEO Brad Serling. "I'm happy to say that day has come!"

As noted, MMJ's upcoming Fall run will be highlighted by an exclusive series of It Still Moves 20th-anniversary shows, set for New York City's Beacon Theatre (October 19), Atlanta, GA's Fox Theatre (November 3), and Chicago, IL's Chicago Theatre (November 9). Special guests include Madi Diaz (October 17-31) and Devon Gilfillian (November 3-11).

OCTOBER
17 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall *
19 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre + *
20 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre *
21 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre *
24 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner *
25 - Albany, NY - Palace Theatre *
28 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met *
30 - Birmingham, AL - Alabama Theatre *
31 - New Orleans, LA - Orpheum Theater *

NOVEMBER
3 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre + †
4 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre †
7 - St. Louis, MO - Stifel Theatre †
9 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre + †
10 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre †
11 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre †

APRIL 2024
4-8 - Puerto Aventuras, Mexico - One Big Holiday

* w/ Special Guest Madi Diaz
† w/ Special Guest Devon Gilfillian
+ It Still Moves 20th Anniversary Show

Related Stories
My Morning Jacket To Stream Select Tour Dates Via nugs.net

My Morning Jacket Announce North American Fall Tour

My Morning Jacket announce the return of One Big Holiday in Mexico

My Morning Jacket To Officially Release Bonnaroo 2004 'Return to Thunderdome' Set

Jack White and My Morning Jacket Lead High Water Festival Lineup

More My Morning Jacket News

advertisement
Day In Rock

KISS Cancel Dubai Concert Due To 'Unforeseen Circumstances'- Ghost Filmed Forum Concerts For Film Project- more

Tool Announce 2024 U.S. Tour Dates- The Stones And Brian Jones Hitting Theaters For One Night Only- Violent Femmes- more

Day In Country

Zach Bryan Announces New 'Quittin Time' Tour Dates- Shooter Jennings Tributes Warren Zevon With All-New Live Album- more

Reviews

Box Sets: The Darkness - Permission to Land...Again

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Wine Lovers Edition

Hot In The City: Autumn Concerts Coming to Arizona

Sites and Sounds: Ragas Live Festival

William Shatner - Ponder the Mystery Revisited

Latest News

Roger Waters Shares Track By Track For 'The Dark Side Of The Moon Redux'

Sammy Hagar Recaps Night One of Cabo Birthday Bash Series

Maneskin To Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live Following Sell Out Forum Show

My Morning Jacket To Stream Select Tour Dates Via nugs.net

The Damn Truth Preview 'I Just Gotta Let You Know' Single and Video

KISS Cancel Dubai Concert Due To 'Unforeseen Circumstances'

Ghost Filmed Forum Concerts For Film Project

Bruce Dickinson Says The Mandrake Project In Music And Much More