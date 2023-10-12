My Morning Jacket To Stream Select Tour Dates Via nugs.net

() My Morning Jacket is partnering with nugs.net for exclusive live recordings of their upcoming Fall Tour, getting underway October 17 at Toronto, ON's historic Massey Hall. Select shows along the tour will be available within 24 hours streaming for nugs.net subscribers and as 24-bit hi-resolution MQA, FLAC, and MP3 downloads, exclusively on nugs.net. To further celebrate today's announcement, an exclusive cache of live concert recordings from My Morning Jacket's Summer 2023 Tour is available now at nugs.net.

"Since my very first time seeing the band from the side of the stage at Bonnaroo 2004 during a raging lightning storm for their instantly legendary 'Beyond Thunderdome' set (which we released the next day), I've been hoping we would get to work with this band on a nightly basis," says nugs.net founder and CEO Brad Serling. "I'm happy to say that day has come!"

As noted, MMJ's upcoming Fall run will be highlighted by an exclusive series of It Still Moves 20th-anniversary shows, set for New York City's Beacon Theatre (October 19), Atlanta, GA's Fox Theatre (November 3), and Chicago, IL's Chicago Theatre (November 9). Special guests include Madi Diaz (October 17-31) and Devon Gilfillian (November 3-11).

OCTOBER

17 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall *

19 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre + *

20 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre *

21 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre *

24 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner *

25 - Albany, NY - Palace Theatre *

28 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met *

30 - Birmingham, AL - Alabama Theatre *

31 - New Orleans, LA - Orpheum Theater *

NOVEMBER

3 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre + †

4 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre †

7 - St. Louis, MO - Stifel Theatre †

9 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre + †

10 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre †

11 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre †

APRIL 2024

4-8 - Puerto Aventuras, Mexico - One Big Holiday

* w/ Special Guest Madi Diaz

† w/ Special Guest Devon Gilfillian

+ It Still Moves 20th Anniversary Show

