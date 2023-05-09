Nate Smith Enjoys Largest Album Debut From A New Artist This Year

(Sony Music Nashville) Following the release of breakout songsmith and powerhouse vocalist Nate Smith's debut, self-titled album on April 28, the project has achieved the largest album debut from a new artist this year (2023), as well as the largest full length album debut from a new artist since 2020. The album hit #6 on Billboard's Country albums chart and #30 overall on the Billboard Top 200. Listen to Nate Smith here.

Last week, Nate celebrated the release of his album with an electric show at Skydeck on Broadway in Nashville. Prior to his performance, he did a meet & greet with Healthcare Heroes as part of Musicians on Call, gifting them with Love Your Melon "Hero Caps" as a thank you for their continued sacrifices. Nate has a special connection to the healthcare community, as he was a nurse assistant for over a decade prior to pursuing music.

Nate, who is known for his "strong voice that grips a lyric with ferocity" (Billboard), is a nominee for NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR at the 58th ACM Awards, streaming live this Thursday, May 11 at 8 p.m. EDT/7 p.m. CDT/5 p.m. PDT exclusively on Prime Video from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, TX. This nomination arrives on the heels of his 2023 CMT Awards nomination for BREAKTHROUGH MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR for his Platinum-certified No.1 hit "Whiskey On You." The smash single topped the country radio charts for two weeks in a row earlier this year, following its record breaking six-week run at No. 1 on the country radio charts in Canada - making the song the longest running No. 1 country debut by a male vocalist in their chart history.

Following his first-ever appearance at Stagecoach on April 28, Nate took the stage at LA's Desert 5 Spot on May 1 to celebrate the launch of his album with fans and industry partners. Later in the week, he kicked off his run with Thomas Rhett on his HOME TEAM TOUR 23, which will hit a total of 40 cities this summer, including stops in Boston, Chicago, Dallas and Nashville.

