Nate Smith Sets 'World On Fire' With New Video

(Sony Music Nashville) Nate Smith debuted his fiery music video for his latest single "World On Fire." In the video directed by Chris Ashlee, Smith is surrounded by flames as he belts the rock-infused anthem with his fire from within vocals.
Smith, who is currently opening for Thomas Rhett on his HOME TEAM TOUR 2023, wanted the video to encapsulate his live performance. "I was thrilled when Chris Ashlee turned in the treatment for the music video because it would give fans an idea of what the energy is like at a live show!" he said.
He added, "I wrote 'World On Fire' alongside Ashley Gorley, Taylor Phillips, and producer Lindsay Rimes. The song touches on aspects of the 2018 Camp Fire in Paradise, CA, but is used as a metaphor for a failed relationship." Originally from Paradise, Smith lost everything he owned in the tragedy, which is now known as the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in the state's history.
