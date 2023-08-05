Off Lights Release New Single 'Man Or Machine'

(BPM) Off Lights have shared their newest single "Man Or Machine." Through the interplay of melancholic lyrics and positive sounding music, the band wants to reflect the ambivalence of the subject in the song and encourage through the hopeful message, despite the increasing mechanization of the world, not to lose faith in the true and in their own humanity.
Off Lights is a brand new rock outfit from Berlin combining anthemic soundscapes with instantly infectious and catchy melodies. The act consists of experienced songwriters who came together in in the midst of a pandemic to create a project with its feet solidly planted on the ground, but with a sound undoubtly international.
