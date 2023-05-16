Post Malone Announces New Album And Tour

(Republic) GRAMMY Award-nominated 8x diamond-certified global superstar Post Malone unveiled his anxiously awaited fifth full-length offering and one of the most anticipated albums of 2023, Austin, will arrive on July 28th, 2023.
Additionally, Post will release his next single entitled "Mourning" this coming Friday May 19, 2023 via Mercury Records/Republic Records. Post also announced his return to North America with the 'If Ya'll Weren't Here, I'd Be Crying' Tour following his highly successful trek across the US and Canada last year and Europe this year for his long awaited 'Twelve Carat Tour'.
The 2023 North America run will give fans his signature exhilarating performance with music from his upcoming album as well as fan-favorites in a completely reimagined show. Produced by Live Nation, the 24-date run kicks off on July 8 at Noblesville's Ruoff Music Center, making stops in Detroit, Toronto, Charlotte, Tampa, Atlanta, Dallas and more before wrapping up at San Bernardino's Glen Helen Amphitheater on August 19.
"I love y'all so very much and I'm so excited to get out and do some more shows for y'all. Help me put a baby through college and come on out. Some cool new production, new songs, and a very very handsome man up on stage. Sending love to you and yours." Says Post
TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale (details below) beginning Wednesday, May 17 at 10am local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, May 19 at 10am local time on livenation.com
IF YA'LL WEREN'T HERE, I'D BE CRYING 2023 TOUR DATES:
Sat Jul 08 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
Sun Jul 09 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
Tue Jul 11 - Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
Wed Jul 12 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake
Fri Jul 14 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sat Jul 15 - East Troy, WI - Alpine Valley Music Theatre
Mon Jul 17 - Buffalo, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater
Wed Jul 19 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
Sat Jul 22 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
Sun Jul 23 - Hartford, CT- XFINITY Theatre
Tue Jul 25 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Wed Jul 26 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
Sat Jul 29 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
Mon Jul 31 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Tue Aug 01 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Thu Aug 03 - Atlanta, GA - Lakewood Amphitheatre
Sat Aug 05 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
Tue Aug 08 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Thu Aug 10 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
Sat Aug 12 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Sun Aug 13 - San Diego, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Tue Aug 15 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre
Wed Aug 16 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
Sat Aug 19 - San Bernardino, CA - Glen Helen Amphitheater
