Reba and Brooks & Dunn Drop Unplug For 'If You See Him, If You See Her'

(The GreenRoom) Reba McEntire and Brooks & Dunn have released an acoustic version of their chart-topping hit "If You See Him, If You See Her" in celebration of the song's 25th anniversary. The superstars teamed up with Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb to record a stripped-down version of the iconic track.
The original song was the lead single on both Reba's album "If You See Him" and Brooks & Dunn's "If You See Her," released concurrently by different record labels in 1998. The monumental hit soared to the top of the country charts, holding the No. 1 spot for back-to-back weeks. The duet was sparked by their in-demand multi-year tour and marks one of many career collaborations between the two acts, including a Las Vegas residency.
The acoustic version of "If You See Him, If You See Her" is one of 14 tracks from Reba's upcoming album NOT THAT FANCY, set to release Friday, October 6. The collection of stripped-down hits will also feature a brand new single "Seven Minutes In Heaven" and is available to pre-order here.
The album accompanies Reba's upcoming book, Not That Fancy: Simple Lessons on Living, Loving, Eating, and Dusting Off Your Boots. Set to go on sale Tuesday, October 10, the book is an enchanting collection of funny, poignant, and deeply personal stories, photos, lifestyle tips, and recipes from Reba McEntire.
Reba McEntire Announces 'Not That Fancy' Book and Album
Reba McEntire Joins 'The Voice' as Mega Mentor
Reba McEntire's The Hammer Premieres This Weekend
Reba McEntire Expands Live In Concert Tour
Carl Palmer Recovering From Heart Procedure- Metallica Animated For 'Crown Of Barbed Wire' Video- Pearl Jam Offshoot Brad- ZO2 Reunite- more.
U2 Add Dates To Las Vegas Residency- Def Leppard Goes Inside Abbey Road Studios In Drastic Symphonies Preview- KISS- more
Five Finger Death Punch's Ivan Moody Recovering From Surgery- Def Leppard To Rock Sturgis- Metallica- Motionless In White- more
Live: Fatoumata Diawara Live In Phoenix
Sites and Sounds: The Lake of the Ozarks is Ready to Rock!
Sites and Sounds: Alpine Helen Songwriters Festival
Caught In The Act: Puddle of Mudd Live 2023
Sites and Sounds: George Jones Tribute Concert
Queen: Freddie Mercury Personal Collection Headed To Auction
U2 Add 5 More Dates To Las Vegas Residency
Triumph US Festival 40th Anniversary Special Edition Package Announced
Carlos Santana Documentary Rights Acquired by Sony Pictures Classics
Creeping Death Announce Two-Part Boundless Domain Summer Tour
Attila Share 'Bite Your Tongue' Visualizer
Cable Ties Share New Single 'Change'