Rema Announces North American Tour Dates

(Orienteer) Off the back of the biggest Afrobeats song of 2022, and his breakout debut album Rave & Roses, Rema announces his highly-anticipated North American tour dates. The 14-stop tour produced by Live Nation and Duke Concept will feature support from Nigerian musican Victony and will kick off on July 15th in Washington D.C. with a performance at Broccoli City Music Festival, thereafter making stops in New York City, Houston, Chicago, and more before wrapping in Los Angeles on August 17th.
In addition to the headlining tour, Rema also officially announces the deluxe edition of his debut album Rave & Roses ULTRA, arriving this Friday. A little over a year after the release of Rema's debut Rave & Roses he's back with the deluxe "ULTRA" version which is bulked up with additional hits that Rema that released after the album including the Selena Gomez version of "Calm Down", "Holiday" and "Reason You. " These three tracks are joined by a further three completely new and unheard tracks.
Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale and Artist presale beginning today. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Thursday, April 27 at 10am local time at heisrema.com. Citi is the official card of the Rema 2023 Tour and Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning today at 1pm ET until Wednesday, April 26 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program.
Alongside the tour announcement, "Calm Down" reached one billion combined global streams (original track and Selena Gomez version) on Spotify alone. It has become the highest charting African song of all time on the US Singles Chart. Recently, Rema performed the single and "Holiday" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and captivated fans during his halftime show performance at NBA All Star game. The single earned him his first top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100, and No. 1 on the Billboard Global (Excl. U.S) chart, and has become the best performing Afrobeats video on Youtube of all time. "Calm Down" has received unwavering support across India and The UAE, it was the first No. 1 single on the debut MENA chart, and now Rema is the 63rd most streamed artist on Spotify with over 39 million monthly listeners, the highest amount an artist from Africa has ever achieved.
Europe:
6/1 - Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound Barcelona
6/8 - Madrid, Spain @ Primavera Sound Madrid
6/9 - Porto, Portugal @ Primavera Sound Portugal
6/24 - Reims, France @ La Magnifique Society
6/25 - Paris, France @ Solidays Festival
6/28 - Roskilde, Denmark @ Roskilde Festival
6/30 - Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands @ WOO HAH! x Rolling Loud
7/2 - Maramande, France @ Garorock Festival
7/4 - Montreux, Switzerland @ Montreux Jazz Festival
7/12 - Tønsberg, Norway @ Slottsfjell Festival
7/13 - Bern, Switzerland @ Gurtenfestival
North America:
7/15 - Washington, DC @ Broccoli City Music Festival
7/16 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
7/21 - Boston, MA @ Citizens House of Blues Boston
7/22 - New York, NY @ Coney Island Amphitheatre
7/23 - Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues Cleveland
7/26 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
7/28 - Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center
7/29 - Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
7/31 - Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall
8/2 - Minneapolis, MN @ Uptown Theater
8/3 - Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
8/5 - Montréal, QC @ Osheaga Music Festival
8/6 - Toronto, ON @ History
8/11 - Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
8/12 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
8/15 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
8/17 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
Melissa Manchester Celebrates Her Remarkable Fifty-Year Career
Alice Cooper Streams Remastered 2000 Performance Video Of 'Go To Hell'
Steely Dan's 'Countdown To Ecstasy' Remastered From Original Analog Tapes
Great American Canyon Band Return With 'Fade Away'
U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere' Dates- Accept's Philip Shouse Collapsed On Airplane- Nikki Sixx Explains How Motley Crue Recruited John 5- more
Metallica Top UK Charts For First Time In 15 Years- Iron Maiden Announce New Tour Dates- Pink Floyd Stream Video Replay Of Solar Eclipse Event- more
Roger Waters' The Lockdown Sessions Coming To CD and Vinyl- Metallica Get Animated For Room Of Mirrors Video- Rolling Stones- more
Sites and Sounds: Alpine Helen Songwriters Festival
Caught In The Act: Puddle of Mudd Live 2023
Record Store Day Is on the Way!
Sites and Sounds: George Jones Tribute Concert
The Kinks - The Journey - Part 1
U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere' Dates Announced
Accept's Philip Shouse Collapsed On Airplane And Sat Out Santiago Concert
Nikki Sixx Explains How Motley Crue Recruited John 5
Falling in Reverse Forced To Cancel Two Performances Due To Vocal Issues
Metallica Top US Album Sales Charts With '72 Seasons'
Joe Bonamassa Announce U.S. Fall Tour
George Lynch Explains Roadblock To Dokken Reunion
Obituary 'Dying of Everything' With New Video