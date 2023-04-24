Rema Announces North American Tour Dates

Tour poster

(Orienteer) Off the back of the biggest Afrobeats song of 2022, and his breakout debut album Rave & Roses, Rema announces his highly-anticipated North American tour dates. The 14-stop tour produced by Live Nation and Duke Concept will feature support from Nigerian musican Victony and will kick off on July 15th in Washington D.C. with a performance at Broccoli City Music Festival, thereafter making stops in New York City, Houston, Chicago, and more before wrapping in Los Angeles on August 17th.

In addition to the headlining tour, Rema also officially announces the deluxe edition of his debut album Rave & Roses ULTRA, arriving this Friday. A little over a year after the release of Rema's debut Rave & Roses he's back with the deluxe "ULTRA" version which is bulked up with additional hits that Rema that released after the album including the Selena Gomez version of "Calm Down", "Holiday" and "Reason You. " These three tracks are joined by a further three completely new and unheard tracks.

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale and Artist presale beginning today. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Thursday, April 27 at 10am local time at heisrema.com. Citi is the official card of the Rema 2023 Tour and Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning today at 1pm ET until Wednesday, April 26 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program.

Alongside the tour announcement, "Calm Down" reached one billion combined global streams (original track and Selena Gomez version) on Spotify alone. It has become the highest charting African song of all time on the US Singles Chart. Recently, Rema performed the single and "Holiday" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and captivated fans during his halftime show performance at NBA All Star game. The single earned him his first top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100, and No. 1 on the Billboard Global (Excl. U.S) chart, and has become the best performing Afrobeats video on Youtube of all time. "Calm Down" has received unwavering support across India and The UAE, it was the first No. 1 single on the debut MENA chart, and now Rema is the 63rd most streamed artist on Spotify with over 39 million monthly listeners, the highest amount an artist from Africa has ever achieved.

Europe:

6/1 - Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound Barcelona

6/8 - Madrid, Spain @ Primavera Sound Madrid

6/9 - Porto, Portugal @ Primavera Sound Portugal

6/24 - Reims, France @ La Magnifique Society

6/25 - Paris, France @ Solidays Festival

6/28 - Roskilde, Denmark @ Roskilde Festival

6/30 - Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands @ WOO HAH! x Rolling Loud

7/2 - Maramande, France @ Garorock Festival

7/4 - Montreux, Switzerland @ Montreux Jazz Festival

7/12 - Tønsberg, Norway @ Slottsfjell Festival

7/13 - Bern, Switzerland @ Gurtenfestival

North America:

7/15 - Washington, DC @ Broccoli City Music Festival

7/16 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

7/21 - Boston, MA @ Citizens House of Blues Boston

7/22 - New York, NY @ Coney Island Amphitheatre

7/23 - Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues Cleveland

7/26 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

7/28 - Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center

7/29 - Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

7/31 - Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall

8/2 - Minneapolis, MN @ Uptown Theater

8/3 - Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

8/5 - Montréal, QC @ Osheaga Music Festival

8/6 - Toronto, ON @ History

8/11 - Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

8/12 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

8/15 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

8/17 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

