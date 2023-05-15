Russell Dickerson Announces Big Wheels & Back Roads Tour

(The GreenRoom) Russell Dickerson today announces the Big Wheels & Back Roads tour with openers Restless Road, Parmalee, and Niko Moon. Tickets will be available for purchase starting Friday, May 19th at 10am with RD Fan Club presale starting Tuesday, May 16th at 10am local with code RDFAM23.
Dubbed "an artist capable of lobbing consecutive hit songs at country radio" and an "ace songwriter" (Billboard), Dickerson will launch the tour in Philadelphia, PA on Sept. 21 and continue the tour through November, hitting a total of 13 states across the country. Restless Road will provide support on all dates with Parmalee and Niko Moon performing on select dates.
Dickerson shared his excitement for the tour, explaining, "To me, there's nothing better than performing live and getting the whole RD Fam together. 'Big Wheels and Back Roads' has been one of my favorite songs to sing live for a while now, so it was just the perfect fit for the name of the tour. Can't wait to see y'all out there this Fall!"
BIG WHEELS & BACK ROADS Tour Dates Include:
Sept. 21 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore
Sept. 22 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
Sept. 23 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway *
Sept. 28 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee
Sept. 29 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory
Sept. 30 - Kansas City, MO - KC Live!
Oct. 5 - Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Co
Oct. 26 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom
Oct. 27 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre
Oct. 28 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe
Nov. 2 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore
Nov. 3 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center *
Nov. 4 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom *
Nov. 10 - St. Peterburg, FL - Jannus Live
Nov. 11 - Estero, FL - Hertz Arena *+
Restless Road On All Dates
*Parmalee
+Niko Moon
