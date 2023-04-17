Russell Dickerson Performed 'God Gave Me A Girl' On Today Show

Video still

(The GreenRoom) Multi-platinum artist Russell Dickerson took the stage of NBC's TODAY this morning with a live debut performance of his current single, "God Gave Me A Girl." To watch the heartfelt performance, click here.

The hitmaker shared his song with viewers across the country, telling the story of a narrator reflecting on how was he led to the love of his life after a string of heartbreaks. Dubbed "a love song, offset with a touch of grit" (Billboard), Dickerson felt inspired after reflecting on his relationship with his wife Kailey, writing the song with Ashley Gorley, Chase McGill, and Zach Crowell, who also co-produced the track with Dickerson.

In addition to his performance, Dickerson chatted with TODAY about his exciting recent announcement that he is expecting a second baby with wife Kailey this fall.

Dickerson recently wrapped his "She Likes It" tour extension which featured several sold-out shows. He will next hit the road for a packed summer of high-energy performances at fairs, festivals, and shows across the country.

Related Stories

More Russell Dickerson News