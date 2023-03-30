.

Sam Hunt Added To BRELAND & Friends Concert

03-30-2023

Breland Event poster
(Atlantic) Less than one week away, Bad Realm Records/Atlantic Records/Warner Music Nashville PLATINUM artist BRELAND adds even more star power to the stacked "BRELAND & Friends" lineup with Sam Hunt. Taking the stage on April 4 at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN to benefit the Oasis Center, the "king of collabs" (AP) has tapped a unique blend of artists to represent his signature CROSS COUNTRY sound.

Enlisting friends Alana Springsteen, Ashley Cooke, Danielle Bradbery, Gary Levox, Ingrid Andress, K. Michelle, Lecrae, Nate Smith, Temecula Road, Tenille Townes, Tyler Hubbard, X Ambassadors, and just-announced Hunt, the second annual "BRELAND & Friends" is presented by Amazon and will be available to livestream on Mandolin, with Pay What You Want ticket.

Touring in support of his debut album CROSS COUNTRY featuring chart-rising single "For What It's Worth," BRELAND will join Walker Hayes' DUCK BUCK TOUR starting April 13 in Rosemont, IL at Rosemont Theatre followed by a performance on the "Mane Stage" at the widely popular Stagecoach Country Music Festival on April 28. This summer he's slated to support Shania Twain's QUEEN OF ME TOUR, with other high-profile festival stops including Gulf Coast Jam, Country Fest, and Boots and Hearts Music Festival.

