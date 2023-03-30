Sam Hunt Added To BRELAND & Friends Concert

(Atlantic) Less than one week away, Bad Realm Records/Atlantic Records/Warner Music Nashville PLATINUM artist BRELAND adds even more star power to the stacked "BRELAND & Friends" lineup with Sam Hunt. Taking the stage on April 4 at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN to benefit the Oasis Center, the "king of collabs" (AP) has tapped a unique blend of artists to represent his signature CROSS COUNTRY sound.
Enlisting friends Alana Springsteen, Ashley Cooke, Danielle Bradbery, Gary Levox, Ingrid Andress, K. Michelle, Lecrae, Nate Smith, Temecula Road, Tenille Townes, Tyler Hubbard, X Ambassadors, and just-announced Hunt, the second annual "BRELAND & Friends" is presented by Amazon and will be available to livestream on Mandolin, with Pay What You Want ticket.
Touring in support of his debut album CROSS COUNTRY featuring chart-rising single "For What It's Worth," BRELAND will join Walker Hayes' DUCK BUCK TOUR starting April 13 in Rosemont, IL at Rosemont Theatre followed by a performance on the "Mane Stage" at the widely popular Stagecoach Country Music Festival on April 28. This summer he's slated to support Shania Twain's QUEEN OF ME TOUR, with other high-profile festival stops including Gulf Coast Jam, Country Fest, and Boots and Hearts Music Festival.
Breland & Friends Concert To Be Livestreamed
Breland Recruits Alana Springsteen 'For What it's Worth'
Breland Recruits Lady A For 'Told You I Could Drink'
Dierks Bentley, Breland and HARDY Deliver 'Beers On Me'
Guns N' Roses, AC/DC, Ozzy, Metallica, Iron Maiden, Tool Power Trip - Metallica Release '72 Seasons' Video- KISS Add Dates To Farewell Tour- more
AC/DC, Ozzy, Metallica, Iron Maiden Tease PowerTrip Festival- David Lee Roth Rocks Van Halen Classics- Metallica Preview '72 Seasons'- more
David Lee Roth Has Friends In Low Places- Smashing Pumpkins Tour- Former Iron Maiden Vocalist Suffers Heart Attack- more
RockPile: Cold Stares, Eyelids, Dust Bowl Faeries and Juniper
Caught In The Act: Larkin Poe Rock Chicago
Hot In The City: More Arizona Spring Concerts
Sites and Sounds: Beale Street Music Festival
Atomic: The Winery Dogs Reaching a Studio and Performance Peak
Slash, Billy Gibbons Lead All-Star Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute For CMT Music Awards
Puscifer's Apocalyptical (Re-Imagined by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross)
Burning Witches 'Unleash The Beast' With New Video
Guns N' Roses, AC/DC, Ozzy, Metallica, Iron Maiden, Tool Power Trip Festival Announced
Metallica Release '72 Seasons' Video
KISS Add Dates North American Farewell Tour
Jimmy Page Shares Demo For Led Zeppelin Classic The Rain Song
Rush Stream Digital Man Visualizer From Signals 40th Anniversary Reissue