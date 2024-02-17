BRELAND Delivers 'Heartbreak & Alcohol'

(Atlantic Records) BRELAND is showing off his outside-the-box, genre-melding genius with the new single "Heartbreak & Alcohol" (Bad Realm Records/Atlantic Records/Warner Music Nashville).
Marking the start of a fresh creative chapter, the swerving slow-groover nods to both Country music's most iconic themes while serving as an interpolation of one of the biggest hits in modern Hip-Hop. Inspired by Lil Wayne's "Love Me" (feat. Drake and Future), the track seamlessly pairs an intoxicating beat with a shot of devastation.
Produced by Peter Thomas, Sam Sumser, and Sean Small, the self-medicating stunner delivers the remedy for any emotional setting, and now follows the GOLD-certified CROSS COUNTRY album debut with his first new music of 2024.
"It's been a long journey for me blending Country music with other genres, but one thing I always wanted to do is sample something from the Hip-Hop world," BRELAND explains. "Lil Wayne, Drake and Future absolutely nailed it the first time with 'Love Me,' and I'm hoping people appreciate the Country spin I've put on it with 'Heartbreak and Alcohol'."
