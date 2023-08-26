Breland Releases New Single 'Cowboys Don't'

(Atlantic) Continuing his rise as a game-changing singer-songwriter and Country superstar, Bad Realm Records/Atlantic Records/Warner Music Nashville artist Breland has a little fun on the new track "Cowboy Don't."

An up-tempo anthem full of playful flirtation and '90s-throwback style, the live-show favorite is out today (8/25), as Breland promises to treat a girl with the rowdy fun-love no "cowboy" can.

Co-written by Breland with Zachary Manno and Haley Mae Campbell, the feel-good track features a shuffling Country back beat, smooth vocals and slippery mix of steel guitar and dobro, courtesy of producers Sam Sumser, Sean Small and Zachary Manno.

Teasing of a cowboy's "manly" reputation for loving and leaving, the song puts Breland's outside-the-box charisma on full display and has been a major part of the live success he's seen throughout the year. "If you want a different kind of rodeo / I like doing things that a cowboy don't." Watch the visualizer below.

A two-stepping highlight each night, the PLATINUM-selling artist has played "Cowboy Don't" at the Stagecoach Festival (on the Mane Stage), and through his sets on tours with Shania Twain and Walker Hayes, where it has become an energy-boosting crowd favorite.

"I've been waiting to put this song out for what feels like a long time and I'm so excited the day is here," explains BRELAND. "I've been playing this at my live shows for the past six months or so and watching the crowd go absolutely wild just pumps me up! I love the energy in the room I get from this song, and I'm stoked to have it officially out now."

Along with the new track, Breland continues to rack up milestones as 2023 rolls on, and Wednesday night (8/23) was no exception.

First Breland teamed up with superstar Keith Urban to open the 16th annual ACM Honors at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, performing their GOLD-certified collaborative hit "Throw It Back." Immediately following the performance, the multi-talent was honored with the ACM Lift Every Voice Award, recognizing his role in "elevating underrepresented voices throughout the Country music genre, transcending demographics and geography." The awards will air on FOX on Monday, September 18 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Looking ahead, the global headliner will next return to the U.K. and Europe on August 27 for a month long run of shows - which will no doubt feature "Cowboy Don't." His international headlining debut THE EXTRA MILE TOUR with opener Avery Anna will make stops in the U.K., Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, and Norway, and BRELAND will then rejoin Shania Twain for the U.K. leg of her QUEEN OF ME TOUR. That run will take BRELAND through the end of September, with massive shows including three nights in Glasgow, two nights in Dublin, and two nights in London.

