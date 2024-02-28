More Stars Added To BRELAND & Friends Charity Concert

(Atlantic Records) With just a few weeks to go before PLATINUM artist BRELAND hosts his third annual BRELAND & Friends charity concert, more performers have been revealed.

Set for March 26 at Nashville's iconic Ryman Auditorium, the star-studded evening of community support has added Anthony Hamilton, Dylan Marlowe, Matt Stell, and Quinn XCII to an already-packed guest list from across the musical spectrum.

Sharing the news live on WSM's Coffee, Country & Cody this morning (2/27), BRELAND added even more anticipation to another sure-to-be thrilling event with the previously announced Avery Anna, Caitlyn Smith, Chase Rice, Dalton Dover, Drake White, Josh Groban, The War And Treaty, and Walker Hayes. And with BRELAND calling the shots, you never know what might happen.

Selling out in each of its previous years, past events have featured the likes of Dierks Bentley, Keith Urban, Nelly, Sam Hunt, Thomas Rhett, and beyond, raising over $300,000 for Middle Tennessee's at-risk youth through the Oasis Center.

Meanwhile, BRELAND released the genre-busting single "Heartbreak & Alcohol" earlier this month, once again redefining the scope of Country music. A bold interpolation of one of modern Hip-Hop's biggest hits (Lil Wayne's "Love Me" feat. Drake and Future), the swerving slow-groover marks the first taste of BRELAND's next creative chapter and has already begun turning heads.

