Breland Announces Little More Countrier Tour

Breland have announced that he will be hitting the road this spring to launch his Little More Countrier Tour, a headline trek that will visit select cities across the U.S.

The Midwest, Northeast focused tour will be kicking off on April 3rd in Indianapolis, IN at HiFi and will run through May 10th where it will wrap up with Breland's appearance at the Big As Texas Fest in Conroe, TX.

On March 26th, just days prior the tour launch, the third annual BRELAND & Friends charity concert at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium will be taking place in support of the Oasis Center.

03/26 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium (Breland & Friends)

04/03 - Indianapolis, IN - HiFi

04/04 - Milwaukee, WI - Vivarium

04/05 - St. Louis, MO - The Golden Record

04/06 - Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck

04/25 - Washington, DC - The Hamilton

04/26 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

04/27 - Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl

04/29 - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair

04/30 - Jordan, NY - Kegs Canal Side

05/01 - Cleveland, OH - The Cambridge Room at House Of Blues

05/03 - Detroit, MI - El Club

05/04 - Chicago, IL - Joe's on Weed St.

05/10 - Conroe, TX - Big As Texas Fest

