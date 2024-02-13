Breland Announces Little More Countrier Tour

Breland have announced that he will be hitting the road this spring to launch his Little More Countrier Tour, a headline trek that will visit select cities across the U.S.
The Midwest, Northeast focused tour will be kicking off on April 3rd in Indianapolis, IN at HiFi and will run through May 10th where it will wrap up with Breland's appearance at the Big As Texas Fest in Conroe, TX.
On March 26th, just days prior the tour launch, the third annual BRELAND & Friends charity concert at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium will be taking place in support of the Oasis Center.
03/26 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium (Breland & Friends)
04/03 - Indianapolis, IN - HiFi
04/04 - Milwaukee, WI - Vivarium
04/05 - St. Louis, MO - The Golden Record
04/06 - Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck
04/25 - Washington, DC - The Hamilton
04/26 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre
04/27 - Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl
04/29 - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair
04/30 - Jordan, NY - Kegs Canal Side
05/01 - Cleveland, OH - The Cambridge Room at House Of Blues
05/03 - Detroit, MI - El Club
05/04 - Chicago, IL - Joe's on Weed St.
05/10 - Conroe, TX - Big As Texas Fest
