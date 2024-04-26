.

Breland's GMA3 Appearance Goes Online

04-26-2024
(Atlantic) Breland sat down with GMA3: What You Need To Know anchor DeMarco Morgan and ABC News' Rhiannon Ally to discuss his nationwide headline Little More Countrier Tour and how he dove into Country music through songwriting.

The interview also touched on his electrifying performance in Prime Video's new Road House remake with spirit-lifting "Praise the Lord," recent release of the version of the song seen in the film - "Praise the Lord (The Road House Edit)" - plus his viral success on TikTok in sports predictions, leading to a special guest appearance on ESPN's Pat McAfee Show. Additionally, Breland weighed in on representation in Country music and the impact of Beyonce's Country album. Watch the segment here.

Bringing his "outstanding charisma" (Austin American-Statesman) and "genre-defying set" (as lauded by Variance), BRELAND's tour stops at The Hamilton in Washington, DC, tonight (4/25), before returning to NYC's Gramercy Theatre on Friday (4/26).

Remaining dates, cities, and venues for BRELAND's LITTLE MORE COUNTRIER TOUR:

APRIL
25 | Washington, DC - The Hamilton *

26 | New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre *

27 | Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore *

29 | Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair ^

30 | Jordan, NY - Kegs Canal Side ^

MAY
01 | Cleveland, OH - The Cambridge Room at House Of Blues ^

03 | Detroit, MI - El Club ^

04 | Chicago, IL - Joe's on Weed St. ^

09 | Fort Worth, TX - Tulips FTW

10 | Conroe, TX - Big As Texas Fest

JUNE
13 | Seattle, WA - Tractor Tavern

16 | Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios

19 | San Francisco, CA - The Independent

20 | Los Angeles, CA - Troubadour

21 | San Luis Obispo, CA - Slo Brew

* Chapel Hart supporting

^ Ryan Charles supporting

