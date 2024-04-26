Breland's GMA3 Appearance Goes Online

(Atlantic) Breland sat down with GMA3: What You Need To Know anchor DeMarco Morgan and ABC News' Rhiannon Ally to discuss his nationwide headline Little More Countrier Tour and how he dove into Country music through songwriting.
The interview also touched on his electrifying performance in Prime Video's new Road House remake with spirit-lifting "Praise the Lord," recent release of the version of the song seen in the film - "Praise the Lord (The Road House Edit)" - plus his viral success on TikTok in sports predictions, leading to a special guest appearance on ESPN's Pat McAfee Show. Additionally, Breland weighed in on representation in Country music and the impact of Beyonce's Country album. Watch the segment here.
Bringing his "outstanding charisma" (Austin American-Statesman) and "genre-defying set" (as lauded by Variance), BRELAND's tour stops at The Hamilton in Washington, DC, tonight (4/25), before returning to NYC's Gramercy Theatre on Friday (4/26).
Remaining dates, cities, and venues for BRELAND's LITTLE MORE COUNTRIER TOUR:
APRIL
25 | Washington, DC - The Hamilton *
26 | New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre *
27 | Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore *
29 | Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair ^
30 | Jordan, NY - Kegs Canal Side ^
MAY
01 | Cleveland, OH - The Cambridge Room at House Of Blues ^
03 | Detroit, MI - El Club ^
04 | Chicago, IL - Joe's on Weed St. ^
09 | Fort Worth, TX - Tulips FTW
10 | Conroe, TX - Big As Texas Fest
JUNE
13 | Seattle, WA - Tractor Tavern
16 | Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios
19 | San Francisco, CA - The Independent
20 | Los Angeles, CA - Troubadour
21 | San Luis Obispo, CA - Slo Brew
* Chapel Hart supporting
^ Ryan Charles supporting
More Stars Added To BRELAND & Friends Charity Concert
BRELAND Delivers 'Heartbreak & Alcohol'
Breland Announces Little More Countrier Tour
Breland Releases New Single 'Cowboys Don't'
