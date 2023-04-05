Sister Hazel Announce 17th Annual Hang

(Kaylor Girl) Sister Hazel, are excited to announce the 17th Annual Hang at Hazelnut Isle, August 25 - 27, 2023 at the Windjammer on Isle of Palms, South Carolina.
The three-day performance-filled beach bash offers something for everyone to enjoy from high energy shows featuring chart-topping hits, delicious food, limited edition merchandise, and exclusive access to hang out with the band.
In addition, this year will also include two special concerts on the beach featuring Cowboy Mouth (Friday) and Larry Fleet (Sunday). Tickets are $289.99 beginning today until July 28th and $309.99 after July 28th.
The Exclusive Weekend Event with Sister Hazel Features:
- VIP Front Access to Sister Hazel Saturday Sunset Concert on the Beach
- Tickets with a Separate Entrance to Cowboy Mouth (Friday) & Larry Fleet (Sunday) Concerts on the Beach
- Friday Mardi Gras Party
- Saturday Sister Hazel Special Set and Lunch
- Sunday Sister Hazel Matinée Concert
- Sunday Hazelnut Happy Hour with Sister Hazel
- Limited Edition 17th Annual Hang Swag
- Admission to The Windjammer's Late-Night Friday and Saturday Concerts
Sister Hazel On Tour:
04.06.23 Edwardsville, IL - Wildey Theatre
04.07.23 South Bend, IN - Four Winds Casino South Bend
04.14.23 Bradenton, FL - Joyland
04.15.23 Auburndale, FL - Auburndale City Fest
04.20.23 Southaven, MS - BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove
05.13.23 Gainesville, FL - Wombash
05.17.23 Los Angeles, CA El Rey Theatre
05.18.23 Menlo Park, CA The Guild Theatre
05.19.23 Petaluma, CA Mystic Theatre
05.20.23 Colusa, CA - Colusa Casino Resort
06.02.23 Haleyville, AL - Haleyville Alabama 9-1-1 Festival
08.25 - 27.23 Isle of Palms, SC - 16th Annual Hang at Hazelnut Isle
01.30.24 The Rock Boat XXIII
