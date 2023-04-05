Sister Hazel Announce 17th Annual Hang

Event poster

(Kaylor Girl) Sister Hazel, are excited to announce the 17th Annual Hang at Hazelnut Isle, August 25 - 27, 2023 at the Windjammer on Isle of Palms, South Carolina.

The three-day performance-filled beach bash offers something for everyone to enjoy from high energy shows featuring chart-topping hits, delicious food, limited edition merchandise, and exclusive access to hang out with the band.

In addition, this year will also include two special concerts on the beach featuring Cowboy Mouth (Friday) and Larry Fleet (Sunday). Tickets are $289.99 beginning today until July 28th and $309.99 after July 28th.

The Exclusive Weekend Event with Sister Hazel Features:

- VIP Front Access to Sister Hazel Saturday Sunset Concert on the Beach

- Tickets with a Separate Entrance to Cowboy Mouth (Friday) & Larry Fleet (Sunday) Concerts on the Beach

- Friday Mardi Gras Party

- Saturday Sister Hazel Special Set and Lunch

- Sunday Sister Hazel Matinée Concert

- Sunday Hazelnut Happy Hour with Sister Hazel

- Limited Edition 17th Annual Hang Swag

- Admission to The Windjammer's Late-Night Friday and Saturday Concerts

Sister Hazel On Tour:

04.06.23 Edwardsville, IL - Wildey Theatre

04.07.23 South Bend, IN - Four Winds Casino South Bend

04.14.23 Bradenton, FL - Joyland

04.15.23 Auburndale, FL - Auburndale City Fest

04.20.23 Southaven, MS - BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove

05.13.23 Gainesville, FL - Wombash

05.17.23 Los Angeles, CA El Rey Theatre

05.18.23 Menlo Park, CA The Guild Theatre

05.19.23 Petaluma, CA Mystic Theatre

05.20.23 Colusa, CA - Colusa Casino Resort

06.02.23 Haleyville, AL - Haleyville Alabama 9-1-1 Festival

08.25 - 27.23 Isle of Palms, SC - 16th Annual Hang at Hazelnut Isle

01.30.24 The Rock Boat XXIII

