Sister Hazel Announces 18th Annual Hang At Hazelnut Isle

(KGP) Sister Hazel are excited to announce the 18th Annual Hang at Hazelnut Isle, that will be taking place August 16 - 18, 2024 at the Windjammer on Isle of Palms, South Carolina.

The three-day performance-filled beach bash offers something for everyone to enjoy from high energy shows featuring chart-topping hits, delicious food, limited edition merchandise, and exclusive access to hang out with the band.

In addition, this year will also include two special concerts on the beach featuring Everclear and Easton Corbin. The Exclusive Weekend Event with Sister Hazel Features:

- Four Sister Hazel Shows

- Three Nights of Concerts

- Two Late Night Cover Band Shows

- One Ken & Drew Acoustic Show

- VIP Access to Sister Hazel's Saturday Sunset Concert on the Beach

- Separate Entrance to Friday/Sunday Evening Concerts

- Happy Hour Hang on Sunday with Sister Hazel

- Limited Edition 18th Annual Hang Merchandise

- Admission to The Windjammer's Late Night Concerts

Sister Hazel On Tour:

04.12.24 - Enoch, AB - River Cree Resort and Casino w/Everclear

04.13.24 - Tsuut'ina, AB - Grey Eagle Event Centre w/Everclear

04.18.24 - Falls Church, VA - The State Theatre

04.19.24 - Lynchburg, VA - Joy & Lynch Christian Warehouse Theatre

04.20.24 - Greenville, NC - PirateFest

05.10.24 - Spartanburg, SC - The Hall - Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium

05.11.24 - Holly Springs, NC - Live at the Springs at Ting Stadium

05.17.24 - Opelika, AL - Opelika Songwriters Festival

05.18.24 - Roswell, GA - Roswell Music Festival

05.19.24 - 05.20.24 - Orlando, FL - Walt Disney World Resort

05.30.24 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall

05.31.24 - Decatur, IL - Lake Shore AMP

06.01.24 - Paris, TN - Tennessee River Jam 2024

06.06.24 - Memphis, TN - Overton Park Shell

06.07.24 - Brandon, MS - City Hall Live

07.06.24 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest

07.13.24 - Wheeling, IL - Performance Pavilion at Heritage Park

07.23.24 - 07.30.24 Europe 30th Anniversary Euro-Hang II - Danube River Cruise

08.09.24 - Knoxville, TN - Bijou Theatre

08.10.24 - Reynoldsburg, OH - Reynoldsburg Tomato Festival

08.16.24 - 08.18.24 Isle of Palms, SC - 18th Annual Hang at Hazelnut Isle

08.23.24 - LaGrange, GA - Sweetland Amphitheatre at Boyd Park

08.24.24 - Franklin, KY - Summer Vibes Music Festival

09.13.24 - Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Company

09.14.24 - Savannah, TN - Catfish Derby & Riverfest

09.19.24 - Athens, GA - Georgia Theatre

10.12.24 - North Charleston, SC - Riverfront Revival

01.26.25 - 01.31.25 - Miami, FL - The Rock Boat XXIV

