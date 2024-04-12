Sister Hazel Announces 18th Annual Hang At Hazelnut Isle

(KGP) Sister Hazel are excited to announce the 18th Annual Hang at Hazelnut Isle, that will be taking place August 16 - 18, 2024 at the Windjammer on Isle of Palms, South Carolina.
The three-day performance-filled beach bash offers something for everyone to enjoy from high energy shows featuring chart-topping hits, delicious food, limited edition merchandise, and exclusive access to hang out with the band.
In addition, this year will also include two special concerts on the beach featuring Everclear and Easton Corbin. The Exclusive Weekend Event with Sister Hazel Features:
- Four Sister Hazel Shows
- Three Nights of Concerts
- Two Late Night Cover Band Shows
- One Ken & Drew Acoustic Show
- VIP Access to Sister Hazel's Saturday Sunset Concert on the Beach
- Separate Entrance to Friday/Sunday Evening Concerts
- Happy Hour Hang on Sunday with Sister Hazel
- Limited Edition 18th Annual Hang Merchandise
- Admission to The Windjammer's Late Night Concerts
Sister Hazel On Tour:
04.12.24 - Enoch, AB - River Cree Resort and Casino w/Everclear
04.13.24 - Tsuut'ina, AB - Grey Eagle Event Centre w/Everclear
04.18.24 - Falls Church, VA - The State Theatre
04.19.24 - Lynchburg, VA - Joy & Lynch Christian Warehouse Theatre
04.20.24 - Greenville, NC - PirateFest
05.10.24 - Spartanburg, SC - The Hall - Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium
05.11.24 - Holly Springs, NC - Live at the Springs at Ting Stadium
05.17.24 - Opelika, AL - Opelika Songwriters Festival
05.18.24 - Roswell, GA - Roswell Music Festival
05.19.24 - 05.20.24 - Orlando, FL - Walt Disney World Resort
05.30.24 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall
05.31.24 - Decatur, IL - Lake Shore AMP
06.01.24 - Paris, TN - Tennessee River Jam 2024
06.06.24 - Memphis, TN - Overton Park Shell
06.07.24 - Brandon, MS - City Hall Live
07.06.24 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest
07.13.24 - Wheeling, IL - Performance Pavilion at Heritage Park
07.23.24 - 07.30.24 Europe 30th Anniversary Euro-Hang II - Danube River Cruise
08.09.24 - Knoxville, TN - Bijou Theatre
08.10.24 - Reynoldsburg, OH - Reynoldsburg Tomato Festival
08.16.24 - 08.18.24 Isle of Palms, SC - 18th Annual Hang at Hazelnut Isle
08.23.24 - LaGrange, GA - Sweetland Amphitheatre at Boyd Park
08.24.24 - Franklin, KY - Summer Vibes Music Festival
09.13.24 - Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Company
09.14.24 - Savannah, TN - Catfish Derby & Riverfest
09.19.24 - Athens, GA - Georgia Theatre
10.12.24 - North Charleston, SC - Riverfront Revival
01.26.25 - 01.31.25 - Miami, FL - The Rock Boat XXIV
Sister Hazel Recruit Train's Pat Monahan For Lyrics for Life Concert
Sister Hazel Announce 17th Annual Hang
Sister Hazel's Lyrics For Life Event A Major Success
Sister Hazel Announce Lyrics for Life: An Evening of Making Music Matter
Slash Teams With Chris Stapleton To Cover Fleetwood Mac's 'Oh Well'- Pearl Jam Expand One Night Only Event- Rolling Stones Streaming Documentary- more
Metallica Rock Tribute To Elton John and Bernie Taupin- Collective Soul Stream New Song 'Mother's Love'- Crowded House Share 'Teenage Summer' Video- more
Hot In The City: Prog Band Tu-Ner Coming to Phoenix
Sites and Sounds: Daytona Beach Ready to Rumble with Welcome to Rockville
Ross Valory - All of the Above
Slash Teams With Chris Stapleton To Cover Fleetwood Mac's 'Oh Well'
Willie Nelson, Mick Fleetwood, And More Contribute To Lily Meola's Song To Aid Maui Fire Victims
Ross Valory Shares 'Windmill' As 'All Of The Above' Album Arrives
Blue Oyster Cult Share 'Cherry' Lyric Video To Celebrate 'Ghost Stories' Release
Sister Hazel Announces 18th Annual Hang At Hazelnut Isle
Mob Rules Give Irene Cara's 'Fame' A Metal Makeover
Oasis Share Early Live Recording Of 'Supersonic' For 30th Anniversary
Singled Out: Marella's I Think She's In Love With Me