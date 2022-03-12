Sister Hazel's Lyrics For Life Event A Major Success

Event poster

(Kaylor Girl Promotions) Sister Hazel, hosted Lyrics for Life - An Evening of Making Music Matter on Saturday, March 5, 2022 in the band's hometown of Gainesville, FL.

Presented by Rich and Carissa Blaser, the fourth annual event raised over $475K for the non-profit charities Lyrics for Life's Camp Hazelnut and Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation, as well as Stop Children's Cancer in Gainesville, FL.

This special event put the charity over the three and a half million mark in funds raised since the inception of the charity in 2002. Nearly 1,000 attendees bid in a star-studded silent auction, featuring items from some of the music industry's biggest names and experienced an intimate concert by Sister Hazel with special guest artist's Mark McGrath, Kevin Griffin, and Emerson Hart from the supergroup Ezra Ray Hart.

"I lost my little brother to cancer when we were just teenagers, so this is extremely personal for me," explains Sister Hazel lead singer Ken Block. "The money we raise through Lyrics for Life goes directly to support cancer patients and their families from all three sides - body, mind, and spirit. We fund cutting edge cancer research, offset daily patient and family expense challenges, and provide scholarships to attend an incredible 'Camp Hazelnut' weekend experience for kids and families dealing with a cancer diagnosis. We are humbled by how much this charity has been able to positively impact people's lives, and we are so grateful for our partners and for the support of our fans and the community."

Lyrics for Life has donated money to Children's Cancer Charities around the country including over $500,000 donated to Stop Children's Cancer in the band's hometown of Gainesville, FL, Children's Cancer Center of Tampa, FL and Camp Sunshine in Atlanta, GA. In 2019 the event raised over $350,000 for Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation, Gainesville's STOP Children's Cancer Charity, and Lyrics for Life's annual Camp Hazelnut event. More than 15,000 children under age 19 will be diagnosed with cancer this year. While survival rates have improved, cancer remains one of the leading causes of death by disease for kids. You can learn more about Lyric's for Life here

