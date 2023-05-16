Sting and Shaggy Announce One Fine Day Festival

(Live Nation) Sting and Shaggy have curated and will co-headline the One Fine Day Festival, a full day of eclectic music featuring a diverse artist lineup across two stages coming exclusively to The Mann in Fairmount Park in Philadelphia, PA, on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Headlining the main stage at TD Pavilion at The Mann, Sting and Shaggy will perform their biggest hits together, trading off and collaborating on 'Every Breath You Take,' 'Englishman In New York,' 'Message In A Bottle,' 'It Wasn't Me,' 'Boombastic' and 'Angel' and more. The One Fine Day performance in Philadelphia is the only time in the USA where Sting and Shaggy, both managed by Cherrytree Music Company CEO Martin Kierszenbaum, will perform together in 2023.

"I love how Shaggy and I effortlessly push each other to the creative edges," says Sting. "After having made the 44/876 album together and recording an album of Frank Sinatra covers in a reggae style, a day of hits and musical adventures in one of our favorite cities seemed like the next illogical step!"

"Sting is a catalyst for musical curiosity," adds Shaggy. "When we collaborate, we combine our musical tastes, individual cultures and a sense of wonder. We wanted to invite some of our favorite musicians to gather in real time and share that very vibe at 'One Fine Day.'"

Headlining the Skyline Stage at the Mann for One Fine Day will be two-time Grammy Award-winning Thundercat the funky bassist who is known for his collaborations with Kendrick Lamar, Erykah Badu and Mac Miller.

"One Fine Day" will fill the air with uplifting spirit and energy along with additional musical performances from Koffee, Tank and the Bangas, Philly's own G. Love & Special Sauce, Kes, Flor de Toloache, and French/ Italian sensation, Giordana Angi all against the beautiful backdrop of Fairmount Park.

Tickets will be available beginning with an artist presale starting on Tuesday, May 16 at 10 AM EST until Thursday, May 18 at 10 PM EST. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning on Friday, May 19 at 10 AM EST at ticketmaster.com. An exclusive VIP experience which includes access to a private lounge with samplings of Sting's wine, Toscana IGT from Il Palagio paired with Philadelphia's own Di Bruno Brothers gourmet cheeses is also available.

