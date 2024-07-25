Sting New Power Trio 'Sting 3.0' To Rock The Ohana Festival

(C3) Ohana Festival is excited to announce the addition of world-renowned music icon Sting, who will bring his acclaimed STING 3.0 power rock trio to headline Ohana on Saturday, September 28. This special set will see STING 3.0 performing Sting's most celebrated songs from his vast body of work. STING 3.0 features Sting on vocals and bass, the versatile Dominic Miller on guitar and accomplished drummer Chris Maas (Mumford & Sons, Maggie Rogers). Sting is managed by the Cherrytree Music Company.

Additionally, fans will be treated to two-nights of headline sets from Pearl Jam and powerhouse performances by Alanis Morissette, Garbage, Turnpike Troubadours, Maren Morris, Black Pumas, Idles, Jenny Lewis, The Breeders, Crowded House, and more. Fans are still able to grab limited tickets and weekend packages while supplies last!

Pearl Jam will headline both Friday and Sunday night in celebration of their new album, Dark Matter. Ohana will once again bring fans an incredible weekend featuring over 35 artists, thought-provoking environmental and sustainability programming, a curated art gallery and more, all across three stages from an ocean setting at Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, CA this September 27-29

Founded by Eddie Vedder in 2016, Ohana Festival, a two-time "Music Festival of the Year '' recipient from Pollstar Magazine, is a leader in sustainability and conservation by combining the power of music and activism. The Cove, a one-of-a-kind area within the festival, is the cross-section for art and environmentalism with passionately curated programming on the Storytelling Stage. This special area brings to life the festival's foundation and mission to raise awareness about issues facing the ocean and environment with discussions, exhibits and panels from world-renowned conservationists, environmentalists, researchers, and professional surfers each day. The Cove also features an art gallery, curated by Charles R. Adler, which showcases a dynamic collection of unique pieces around music, surf, skate and activism. Programming details will be announced soon.

Related Stories

Sting Fuels Fantastic Negrito's 'Undefeated Eyes'

Sting 3.0 Tour Expanded Due To High Demand

Billy Joel Announces One-Offs With Stevie Nicks and Sting

Sting, Jonas Brothers, Halsey and OneRepublic Lead Lollapalooza India Lineup

News > Sting