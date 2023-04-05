T. Graham Brown Welcomes Deana Carter As His Guest For April's Live Wire

(2911) Country hit-maker T. Graham Brown's LIVE WIRE on SiriusXM's Prime Country Channel 58 will debut new episodes starting Wednesday, April 5 at 10/9c PM, featuring an interview with Deana Carter. LIVE WIRE is a one-hour show that showcases live cuts & interviews with some of T. Graham Brown's closest friends and heroes, sharing fun stories about life on the road.

"The weather is warming up and so are the hits this month on LIVE WIRE!" shares Brown. "I'm going to be playing you some timeless classics and personal favorites that you won't want to miss. It's always a lot of fun creating this show and I hope you enjoy it too."

With continued airings throughout April, the show will feature live cuts from artists including Travis Tritt, Lyle Lovett, T. Graham Brown, Bachman-Turner Overdrive, Jackson Browne, George Jones, Moe Bandy and Joe Stampley, along with an interview and live cuts from Deana Carter. Listen closely to hear never-before-told stories and rare live performances from your favorite Prime Country superstars! LIVE WIRE is also available on-demand worldwide with the SiriusXM app and Pandora NOW with a standard SiriusXM subscription.

After a recent performance at the North American Country Music Association International's annual event in Pigeon Forge, T. Graham Brown was presented with NACMAI's LEGEND Award and was then surprised by Ken Reynolds, President of the Kentucky Country Music Association, with the first-ever Kentucky Country Music Association's Humanitarian Award for Brown's hard work and fundraising efforts for the 2022 flood victims of Eastern Kentucky, along with a framed letter from the Governor of Kentucky, Andy Beshear. Also during the event, a display case was designed with a special jacket and other personal items, which were included as a way to commemorate Brown's four-decade-long career in country music and a place for fans to appreciate some of his most memorable moments and achievements.

"I decided in 2021 to start a Kentucky Country Music Association Humanitarian Award to acknowledge an artist who really reaches out and goes above and beyond when helping others, shares Reynolds. "T. Graham Brown made a "Hell Or Highwater" t-shirt and sold them online and at concerts to raise money for the victims of the 2022 floods in Eastern Kentucky, which claimed several lives as well as totally destroyed the entire area. I remember thinking at the time how awesome it was that he would drop everything to help them. Then I started hearing about all the other things that he has done including taking his bus to Wal-Mart and collecting donations, organizing a concert, and doing a telethon. At that point, I knew who deserved our inaugural Humanitarian Award! I also reached out to the Governor and he wrote a letter to T. that was also given to him on behalf of the Commonwealth of Kentucky. In a World that is going through so much, it is great to see that we still have these amazing people that are selfless and put others before themselves. He is the perfect definition of a Humanitarian."

How subscribers can listen:

SiriusXM subscribers are able to listen on SiriusXM radios, and those with streaming access can listen online, on the go with the SiriusXM mobile app, and at home on a wide variety of connected devices including smart TVs, devices with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, Apple TV, PlayStation, Roku, Sonos speakers and more. Go to siriusxm.com/streaming to learn more.

Additional airings in April include:

Wednesday, April 05 @ 10 pm ET

Thursday, April 06 @ 1 am and 3 pm ET

Sunday, April 09 @ 11 am ET

Tuesday, April 11 @ 12 am and 11 pm ET

Thursday, April 13 @ 3 am ET

Saturday, April 22 @ 2 pm ET

Sunday, April 23 @ 6 pm ET

Monday, April 24 @ 12 pm ET

T. Graham Brown's Upcoming Tour Dates:

APR 16 - John Daly Golf Tournament / Nashville, Tenn.

APR 17 - John Daly Golf Tournament / Nashville, Tenn.

APR 23 - Chuck's Tavern / Minor Hill, Tenn.

APR 29 - Orange Blossom Opry / Weirsdale, Fla.

MAY 04 - Ritz Theater / Muscle Shoals, Ala.

MAY 05 - Jettie Baker Center / Clintwood, Va.

MAY 06 - Ocean Drive Beach Music Festival / North Myrtle Beach, S.C.

MAY 07 - Capitol Theater / Lebanon, Tenn.

MAY 11 - Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts / Victoria, Texas

MAY 12 - Cactus Theater / Lubbock, Texas

MAY 13 - The Barnhill Center at Historic Simon Theatre / Brenham, Texas

MAY 27 - Coalfest / Brilliant, Ala.

JUN 16 - Blue Gate Performing Arts Center / Shipshewana, Ind.

JUN 17 - Ritz Theater / Muscle Shoals, Ala.

JUL 27 - Main Street Crossing / Tomball, Texas

AUG 05 - Sugar Creek Casino / Hinton, Okla. (with T.G. Sheppard, Janie Fricke, Moe Bandy, and Jeannie Seely)

AUG 12 - Camping World Pavilion / Marion, N.C.

AUG 19 - Pioneer Days / New Boston, Texas

AUG 21 - Anderson Music Hall / Hiawassee, Ga.

SEP 01 - Texan Theater / Cleveland, Texas

SEP 02 - Neon Moon Restaurant and Social Club / Yantis, Texas

SEP 21 - Hancock County Arena / Kiln, Miss.

OCT 21 - Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo / Bryan, Texas

NOV 03 - Liberty Showcase Theater / Liberty, N.C.

