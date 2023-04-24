Thomas Rhett Adds New Bridgestone Arena Show Following Sell Out

(The GreenRoom) After selling out the Nashville show on his upcoming HOME TEAM TOUR 23, multi-platinum entertainer Thomas Rhett today announces the addition of a second hometown show in Nashville as part of the tour, produced by Live Nation. Known for his "bombastic, good time energy" (Esquire), Thomas Rhett's second Bridgestone Arena date will take place on Sept. 30 with Cole Swindell and Nate Smith. First tickets are available to Home Team Members beginning tomorrow, April 25th, ahead of the general on sale this Friday, April 28 at 10am local time at ThomasRhett.com.
"It's always a dream come true to play your hometown," Thomas Rhett explained. "But getting to play the arena two nights in a row is going to be one of those things I tell my grandkids about one day."
Thomas Rhett will start the HOME TEAM TOUR 23 in Des Moines, IA on May 4th. Produced by Live Nation, the expansive tour will hit 40 cities in 27 states, which follows Thomas Rhett's string of sold out international shows, with performances in the UK, Ireland, and Canada. The hitmaker also recently reached a major milestone, earning 20 No. Ones in a matter of just ten years.
