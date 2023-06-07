Thomas Rhett Celebrates '20 Number Ones' with Limited Vinyl

(The GreenRoom) Thomas Rhett today announces the upcoming release of a retrospective vinyl collection celebrating his 20 No. One hits in 10 short years, titled 20 NUMBER ONES out Sept. 29. Set to include all 20 No. One hits so far and current single, "Angels (Don't Always Have Wings)," as a bonus track, it's a project tracing the path behind one of country's most vibrant current stars.
As the last 10 years have seen Thomas Rhett grow into a never-static artist at the top of his game, the vinyl celebrates Thomas Rhett's role as one of the best all-time representations of what country music stands for - a world-class songwriter, an elite entertainer and a guy who's down-to-earth character shows up in everything he does.
Through these 21 songs on two discs, he finally stops to acknowledge it all - to take the journey in, with the knowledge that he's already surpassed his dreams 100 times over. The project shows that if the last 10 years have proved anything, it's that he's not done yet.
To commemorate this project, fans will be able to purchase special edition packages as well as a clear vinyl edition and gold metallic vinyl edition exclusively at Target and Walmart, respectively. For more information and to pre-order the vinyl, click here.
"To have 20 No. Ones is beyond wild - honestly more than I ever could have imagined," reflected Thomas Rhett. "I'm grateful to have hit this milestone, but mostly it's just exciting to look back at this journey so far and see how these songs represent the different chapters of my life - and hopefully the Home Team feels the same way. I want to say thank you to everyone for letting me be a part of the special moments in life - it's hard to put into words what these past 10 years mean to me. Can't wait for another great 10!"
Listeners can expect to hear fan-favorite tracks from start to finish, illustrating Thomas Rhett's path from starting as a new artist to his current status as one of country music's biggest stars. From his 2012 breakout with "It Goes Like This," that journey has made Thomas Rhett the dictionary definition of the term "country singer-songwriter" - a thrilling entertainer with an equally sharp pen having written 15 of the 20 chart-toppers, making his own music and his own lane, constantly reinventing and moving the mainstream forward with each successive Number One.
With 2014's "Make Me Wanna," he injected country with a blast of feel-good funk, doing so at just 23 years old. 2015's "Crash and Burn" gambled on old school Doo Wop, and by the time he reached "Die a Happy Man," Thomas Rhett could have done just that - but chose instead not to rest on his laurels. Deeply personal, he earned a new level of success weaving gratitude and family values in with an irresistible groove, then carried on with "Unforgettable," "Life Changes," "Look What God Gave Her" and more. Shifting again, the reflective beauty of "Be a Light" and "Country Again" brought positivity and simplicity back to the format's core. And with his most recent hits, "Slow Down Summer" and "Half of Me" (featuring Riley Green), fully-uncorked energy mix with Thomas Rhett's big-picture intelligence, as he continues leading - not following. Even when it's not on purpose.
20 NUMBER ONES Track Listing:
SIDE A
It Goes Like This
Get Me Some Of That
Make Me Wanna
Crash And Burn
Die A Happy Man
SIDE B
T-Shirt
Star Of The Show
Craving You (featuring Maren Morris)
Unforgettable
Marry Me
SIDE C
Life Changes
Sixteen
Look What God Gave Her
Remember You Young
Beer Can't Fix (featuring Jon Pardi)
Be A Light (featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban)
SIDE D
What's Your Country Song
Country Again
Slow Down Summer
Half Of Me (featuring Riley Green)
Bonus Track - Angels (Don't Always Have Wings)
