Thomas Rhett Launches Home Team Tour

(The GreenRoom) Multi-Platinum country artist Thomas Rhett is on the road again, launching his HOME TEAM TOUR 23 this past weekend, presented by Dos Primos Tequila and Fueled By Marathon. Hitting 40 cities in 27 states and featuring openers Cole Swindell and Nate Smith, the tour kicked off in Des Moines, IA (5/4), Peoria, IL (5/5) and Indianapolis, IN (5/6) this weekend where Thomas Rhett "shined" and "wowed the crowd" (Des Moines Register) performing from his catalog including 20 No. One hits over his 10 year career.
"It's such a great feeling to be back out on the road - the energy in the room was just insane every night this weekend," said Thomas Rhett. "It's going to be a great summer and we're just getting started. Can't wait to see the Home Team out there!"
The opening weekend comes on the heels of Thomas Rhett selling out his upcoming show at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena. He recently announced that he has added a second Nashville date at Bridgestone Arena, taking place on Sept. 30th.
Upcoming HOME TEAM TOUR 23 Dates:
5/18/2023 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center
5/19/2023 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center
5/20/2023 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center
6/8/2023 - Albany, NY - MVP Arena
6/9/2023 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
6/10/2023 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
6/15/2023 - Tupelo, MS - Cadence Bank Arena
6/16/2023 - Lafayette, LA - CAJUNDOME
6/17/2023 - Bossier City, LA - Brookshire Grocery Arena
6/22/2023 -Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena
6/23/2023 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Coliseum
7/6/2023 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center
7/7/2023 - Wilkes-Barre, PA - Mohegan Sun Arena
7/8/2023 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
7/13/2023 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum
7/14/2023 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena
7/15/2023 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena
7/20/2023 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum
7/21/2023 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena
7/22/2023 - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena
7/27/2023 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
7/28/2023 - Chicago, IL - United Center
7/29/2023 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena
8/3/2023 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
8/4/2023 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
8/5/2023 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
8/17/2023 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center
8/18/2023 - Wichita, KS - INTRUST Bank Arena
8/19/2023 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
9/14/2023 - Estero, FL - Hertz Arena
9/15/2023 - Jacksonville, FL - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
9/16/2023 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center
9/21/2023 - Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones Arena
9/22/2023 - State College, PA - Bryce Jordan Center
9/23/2023 - Toledo, OH - Huntington Center
9/28/2023 - Birmingham, AL - The Legacy Arena at The BJCC
9/29/2023 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
9/30/2023 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
Thomas Rhett Adds New Bridgestone Arena Show Following Sell Out
Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert and Thomas Rhett Lead BEACH IT! Lineup
Thomas Rhett Shares 'Angels Don't Always Have Wings'
Thomas Rhett Hits Career Milestone With 'Half Of Me'
Dolly Parton Reveals Rock Album Details Including Collaborations- Foo Fighters Lead Austin City Limits Music Festival Lineup- more
Wolfgang Van Halen Shares New Mammoth WVH Song- Motorhead Animated For Cover Of Metallica's 'Enter Sandman'- more
Morgan Wallen Forced To Reschedule Dates Due- Ed Sheeran Added To Country Music Awards- Thomas Rhett- more
Seventeen Almost Top Billboard 200 Cart With 'FML'- Bright Eyes Announce Third Wave Of Companion Releases- IDK- more
Stephen Stills - Live at Berkeley 1971
Sites and Sounds: Schellraiser Music Festival
Sites and Sounds: Daytona Beach is Rockville!
Dolly Parton Reveals Rock Album Details Including Collaborations
Foo Fighters Lead Austin City Limits Music Festival Lineup
Chicago Celebrating 56th Consecutive Year Of Touring
Metallica Share Pro-Shot Video Of 'Screaming Suicide' Live Debut Performance
Fear Factory Share 'Deprived Mind Murder' Visualizer
The Winery Dogs 'Breakthrough' With New Video
Thy Art Is Murder Announce 'Godlike' Album With 'Join Me In Armageddon' Video
Yes Announce The Classic Tales Of Yes Tour