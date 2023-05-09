Thomas Rhett Launches Home Team Tour

(The GreenRoom) Multi-Platinum country artist Thomas Rhett is on the road again, launching his HOME TEAM TOUR 23 this past weekend, presented by Dos Primos Tequila and Fueled By Marathon. Hitting 40 cities in 27 states and featuring openers Cole Swindell and Nate Smith, the tour kicked off in Des Moines, IA (5/4), Peoria, IL (5/5) and Indianapolis, IN (5/6) this weekend where Thomas Rhett "shined" and "wowed the crowd" (Des Moines Register) performing from his catalog including 20 No. One hits over his 10 year career.

"It's such a great feeling to be back out on the road - the energy in the room was just insane every night this weekend," said Thomas Rhett. "It's going to be a great summer and we're just getting started. Can't wait to see the Home Team out there!"

The opening weekend comes on the heels of Thomas Rhett selling out his upcoming show at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena. He recently announced that he has added a second Nashville date at Bridgestone Arena, taking place on Sept. 30th.

Upcoming HOME TEAM TOUR 23 Dates:

5/18/2023 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center

5/19/2023 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

5/20/2023 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

6/8/2023 - Albany, NY - MVP Arena

6/9/2023 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

6/10/2023 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

6/15/2023 - Tupelo, MS - Cadence Bank Arena

6/16/2023 - Lafayette, LA - CAJUNDOME

6/17/2023 - Bossier City, LA - Brookshire Grocery Arena

6/22/2023 -Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena

6/23/2023 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Coliseum

7/6/2023 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center

7/7/2023 - Wilkes-Barre, PA - Mohegan Sun Arena

7/8/2023 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

7/13/2023 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum

7/14/2023 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

7/15/2023 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena

7/20/2023 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum

7/21/2023 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena

7/22/2023 - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena

7/27/2023 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

7/28/2023 - Chicago, IL - United Center

7/29/2023 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

8/3/2023 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

8/4/2023 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

8/5/2023 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

8/17/2023 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center

8/18/2023 - Wichita, KS - INTRUST Bank Arena

8/19/2023 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

9/14/2023 - Estero, FL - Hertz Arena

9/15/2023 - Jacksonville, FL - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

9/16/2023 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center

9/21/2023 - Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones Arena

9/22/2023 - State College, PA - Bryce Jordan Center

9/23/2023 - Toledo, OH - Huntington Center

9/28/2023 - Birmingham, AL - The Legacy Arena at The BJCC

9/29/2023 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

9/30/2023 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

