Thomas Rhett Teams With Tecovas For Limited Edition Collection

(The GreenRoom) Tecovas, the trailblazing, digitally-native western brand known for its high-quality handmade cowboy boots and apparel, has teamed up with multi-Platinum country artist Thomas Rhett to launch a limited-edition product line. Their first-ever celebrity collaboration is a testament to the enduring appeal of western style and the power of collaboration. With high-quality materials, meticulous craftsmanship, and a design aesthetic that reflects Thomas Rhett's personal style, The Thomas Rhett Collection will be available for purchase exclusively on the Tecovas website and in select Tecovas retail stores starting on July 20, 2023.

"I remember when Tecovas first came on the scene and I saw some of my friends wearing the boots - I immediately wanted to know all about them," said Thomas Rhett. "Ever since I got my first pair, it's been my dream to work with the brand. Getting to be their first artist collaborator and being involved in the design process from start to finish has been a blast for me. The collection is also named after my family members which has made it even more special to me!"

The limited edition Thomas Rhett Collection features six pairs of boots - three men's and three women's, each named after a member of his family - two hats, and a signature T-shirt. It came to fruition after a relationship was formed in 2019 between Thomas Rhett and Tecovas' founder Paul Hedrick. What started out as boot-sizing advice from Paul evolved into a conversation about shared passions for country music, boots, and a deep-rooted love of western culture. These shared values encompass the enduring appeal of western that Tecovas looks to inspire in others.

The Thomas Rhett Collection includes:

The Akins ($495): Named after Thomas Rhett's namesake

The Gregory ($295): Named after Thomas Rhett's father-in-law

The Lankford ($395): Named after Thomas Rhett's stepfather

The Macy ($395): Named after Lauren Akins's younger sister

The Kasey ($315): Named after Thomas Rhett's sister

The Lauren ($295): Named after Lauren Akins, Thomas Rhett's wife

