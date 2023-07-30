Tim McGraw Announces Standing Room Only Tour

(fcc) Live on stage last week, from an intimate fans-only sneak preview concert at LA's famed The Whisky a Go Go nightclub on the Sunset Strip, three-time Grammy Award winning superstar Tim McGraw announced his highly anticipated headlining 2024 Standing Room Only Tour.
Produced by Live Nation, the Standing Room Only Tour will hit arenas across 30+ cities starting March 14, 2024. Grammy® Award winning singer-songwriter Carly Pearce will join the Standing Room Only Tour on all dates as direct support.
"I always want to deliver the best possible concert I can for the fans," said McGraw. "We've got some really special plans to make this the biggest and the best tour we've ever done."
Long proven as a titan of touring across a career spanning more than three decades, the Standing Room Only Tour promises more unparalleled, high energy live shows from McGraw. Featuring a huge production, his biggest hits, and songs from his forthcoming 17th studio album Standing Room Only, the tour promises the most fun and memories of a lifetime.
All tickets - including VIP packages - for the Standing Room Only Tour will be on sale starting August 4 at 10am local time in each market. VIP packages and experiences will include a variety of offerings - from an exclusive gift item to meeting Tim - for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Fans are encouraged to visit www.timmcgraw.com and become part of MCGRAWONE for more information.
On August 25, McGraw will release his new album Standing Room Only via Big Machine Records and McGraw Music. The album's title track, "Standing Room Only," is currently top 15 at Country Radio and climbing the charts. It also marks McGraw's 92nd career chart entry. An acoustic version of the song was released on July 14.
On Standing Room Only, fans can expect an album full of McGraw's enduring Country sound, distinguished vocals and meaningful songs - as evidenced on previously released tracks "Hey Whiskey," and, most recently, "Remember Me Well," which was released on July 21. Standing Room Only marks McGraw's first new record since 2020's Here On Earth, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Chart.
Throughout his career, McGraw has amassed 68 Top 10s and holds the Mediabase record for the most weeks at No. 1 with all titles, totaling 73 weeks, and holds the record for second-most No. 1 albums in the U.S. just behind George Strait.
For Pearce, the Standing Room Only Tour announcement comes at an exciting time - she recently ushered in the next chapter of her musical career with her acclaimed new single "We Don't Fight Anymore" (feat. Chris Stapleton). With four No. 1 hits and dozens of accolades already under her belt, the 2021 CMA Female Vocalist of the Year and 2022 ACM Awards Female Artist of the Year is showing no signs of slowing down. With her latest release receiving high praise from fans and critics alike, she continues to resonate with her honest lyrics and timeless musicality.
Tim McGraw - Standing Room Only Tour 2024 Dates:
March 14 - Jacksonville, FL - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
March 15 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
March 16 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center
March 21 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena
March 27 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
March 29 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
March 30 - Eugene, OR - University of Oregon - Matthew Knight Arena
April 4 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
April 5 - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center
April 6 - Boise, ID - Boise State University - ExtraMile Arena
April 13 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center
April 18 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse
April 19 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum
April 20 - Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
April 25 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
April 26 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena
May 9 - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena
May 11 - Wilkes-Barre, PA - Mohegan Sun Arena
May 16 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena
May 17 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
May 18 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center
May 30 - Toledo, OH - Huntington Center
May 31 - Chicago, IL - United Center
June 1 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena
June 6 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford Premier Center
June 7 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center
June 8 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center
June 13 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum
June 15 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center
June 20 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
June 21 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena
June 22 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena
June 27 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center
