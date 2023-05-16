War Hippies and Nine Line Apparel Team Up on Merchandising Partnership

(117) War Hippies - the country music duo comprised of USMC and U.S. Army combat veterans Scooter Brown and Donnie Reis - and veteran-owned Nine Line Apparel have proudly announced a partnership that grants Nine Line exclusive rights to the manufacturing and fulfillment of all War Hippies merchandise.

To kick off the partnership, Nine Line released its inaugural War Hippies design, which is available for purchase at ninelineapparel.com. The limited-time design features an acoustic guitar flanked by two American flags and an oversized guitar pick emblazoned with "USA," along with the War Hippies name and the phrase "Live Free." It is the first of several limited-time collaborative designs between Nine Line and War Hippies that will be released periodically in the months ahead, in addition to the duo's core merchandise and gear. All subsequent War Hippies designs following the initial release will be available for purchase on a dedicated landing page on the Nine Line website.

The Savannah-based Nine Line Apparel is a veteran-owned lifestyle brand known for its patriotic-themed designs and apparel. The company is dedicated to reviving American manufacturing and the jobs they generate - setting the example for others to follow. At its core, Nine Line is a give-back organization, striving to give back to the military and first responder communities. From first responder and military non-profits to disaster relief initiatives, Nine Line is committed to the ongoing support of charitable initiatives that better the communities they serve.

"Nine Line has a unique appreciation for, and understanding of, what the War Hippies brand is all about and we have the utmost respect for the company's staunch support of the military community and deep commitment to bolstering American manufacturing and jobs," said Brown and Reis. "This partnership really is an ideal match and it's particularly fitting that we're able to announce it and introduce the first Nine Line War Hippies design during Military Appreciation Month."

"Nine Line is always looking for new partners who share our values and wear their beliefs on their sleeves like we do. War Hippies and I not only share a common background being veterans and staunch believers in the promise of America, they are also just all-around amazing people who we have long been fans of," said Tyler Merritt, founder and CEO of Nine Line Apparel. "Through their tireless efforts advocating on behalf of the veteran community, not to mention their soulful music and songwriting that have been enjoyed by millions, they have inspired a generation of admirers, listeners and citizens. We are proud to be the official apparel partner of the War Hippies and are eager to introduce our customers to them."

In addition to their busy touring and recording schedule, both Brown and Reis are active in advocacy work that benefits their fellow veterans and military families, which is as much a part of who they are as their genuine songwriting and spirited live performances. Brown is a founder and board member for Base Camp 40 - Warriors In The Wild, which provides brotherhood and support to veterans through an array of outdoor excursions, while Reis sits on the executive board of the Nashville Task Force for the Special Operators Transition Foundation, a nonprofit that helps Special Operations Forces veterans with their transition to professional careers. War Hippies was also recently featured in the Call of Duty Endowment's "Loot For Good" campaign, which raised $1 million for the Endowment's efforts to help veterans find meaningful jobs and careers.

