War Hippies Win 2023 Telly Award for 'The Hangman'

(117) The official music video for country music duo War Hippies' explosive second single, "The Hangman," has garnered a 2023 Silver Telly Award for Craft Videography/Cinematography (Non-Broadcast). Upon its release last fall, the video was featured on The Country Network and the VEVO True Country playlist and has racked up over 1 million views on YouTube alone.
Produced by band members Scooter Brown and Donnie Reis and directed and edited by Paul Gaehring, the video is set in 1875 and follows the story of a good man-turned-outlaw who is forced to go on the run to try to protect the "angel" he loves. With its stunning cinematography and tragic ending, the video embodies the throwback country sound and penchant for authentic storytelling that have earned War Hippies critical acclaim and solidified the pair's status as one of country music's most promising new acts.
"This song was inspired by a conversation we had around a campfire with Kurt Russell about his character, The Hangman, in the movie The Hateful Eight. Our drummer on tour also happens to be an incredible cinematographer, which made it easy to shoot the video while touring out West, and everything was done in-house, from concept to filming to editing," said Brown.
Added Reis, "This was an amazing collaborative effort, with friends and family generously allowing us to film with their horses, props, farm and cabin. They cooked for us, built the gallows and even dressed up and appeared as extras in the shoot, while a combat veteran friend of ours, Gamble Alexander, starred in the video alongside his now-girlfriend, Lauren Payne. We're proud to share this award with all of them and everyone on our team who supported the video's creation.
War Hippies and Nine Line Apparel Team Up on Merchandising Partnership
War Hippies Joins Forces With Call of Duty Endowment on 'Loot For Good' Campaign
Thompson Square, War Hippies And Glen Templeton Added To Blue Lights & Country Nights Benefit Show
War Hippies Share Cover Of 'O Holy Night'
KISS Add Dates To End Of The Road Farewell Tour- Motley Crue and Def Leppard Add Australian Dates To The World Tour- Paul McCartney- more
Guns N' Roses Tap Carrie Underwood, The Pretenders, More For Tour- Eric Clapton Shares Set List From Jeff Beck Tribute Concerts- more
Dierks Bentley To Host 2023 NFL Awards- NEEDTOBREATHE Announce The CAVES World Tour- Kip Moore- more
Music Video Premiere: TA Thomas 'June 15th'
Sites and Sounds: Tupelo Elvis Festival
Caught In The Act: Frankie Valli Live 2023
Caught In The Act: Winger Live 2023
Live: The Psychedelic Furs Rock Orlando
KISS Add Dates To End Of The Road Farewell Tour
Motley Crue and Def Leppard Add Australian Dates To The World Tour
Paul McCartney Celebrates 'Live And Let Die' 50th Anniversary With Atmos Mix
Pink Floyd 'The Dark Side Of The Moon - A Visual History By Glenn Povey' Box Set Announced
Motorhead Stream Montreux Jazz Festival Performance Of 'I Got Mine'
Yellowcard Announce 'Childhood Eyes' EP With New Video
Gypsy Pistoleros Tease New Single 'What It's Like To Be A Girl?'
Singled Out: Sam Cullen's Forever