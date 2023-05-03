Warren Zeiders Surprised With Platinum Award For 'Ride The Lightning'

(Warner) On Sunday, April 30, rising country star Warren Zeiders received the RIAA platinum certification for his standout single, "Ride The Lightning." Zeiders was surprised with the plaque by SiriusXM's Storme Warren at his Sunday Stagecoach performance on the T Mobile Mane Stage, which marked his 100th career show to date.

As his debut single with Warner Records in 2021, "Ride The Lightning" catapulted Warren into one of the genre's fastest-rising success stories in recent history.

Released as part of his critically acclaimed 717 Tapes, the song was only the second Zeiders had ever written, leading PEOPLE Magazine to proclaim him as a "'Wild Horse' who sings about the truth."

Zeiders - who has since garnered 894 million audio streams globally and 1.4 billion views on TikTok - recently released his Pretty Little Poison (Sampler) EP. A taste of what's to come on his upcoming Warner Records debut LP, the collection includes the powerful title track and the poignant Lee Miller and Chris Stapleton-penned breakup ballad "Inside Your Head".

He also recently extended his Pretty Little Poison headlining tour following his sold-out Spring run, which will kick off in September and include Warren's first headlining show at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium.

WARREN ZEIDERS UPCOMING TOUR DATES:

May 26 - Roanoke, VA - Dr. Pepper Park at The Bridges

May 27 - Columbus, OH - Buckeye Country Superfest

June 2 - Panama City Beach, FL - Gulf Coast Jam

June 3 - East Gadsden, AL - Bash! In The Bend

June 8 - Nashville, TN - CMA Fest

June 10 - Clinton, IA - Tailgate N' Tallboys 2023

June 15 - Valparaiso, IN - Central Park Plaza

June 16 - North Lawrence, OH - Country Fest

June 17 - Bloomington, IL - Tailgate N' Tallboys

June 22 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion Ballroom

June 23 - Sioux Falls, SD - The District

June 24 - Clearwater, NE - Clearwater Rodeo

July 6 - Fort Loramie, OH - Country Concert 2023

July 7 - Independence, IA - Buchanan County Fairgrounds & Campgrounds

July 8 - Arthur, IL - Moultrie-Douglas County Fair

July 13 - Arnold's Park, IA - Captain's Getaway

July 14 - West Salem, WI - Country Boom 2023

July 15 - Brooklyn, MI - Faster Horses Festival 2023

July 27 - Three Forks, MT - Headwaters Country Jam 2023

July 29 - Wahoo, NE - Saunders County Fairgrounds

Aug. 2 - Elma, WA - Grays Harbour County Fairgrounds

Aug. 3 - Klamath Falls, OR - Klamath County Fairgrounds

Aug. 4 - Sweet Home, OR - Oregon Jamboree Music Festival 2023

Aug. 5 - Quincy, WA - Watershed Festival 2023

Aug. 9 - Hermiston, OR - Umatilla County Fair

Aug. 10 - Great Falls, MT - The Newberry +

Aug. 11 - Jerome, ID - Jerome County Fairgrounds

Aug. 12 - Grand Junction, CO - Warehouse25sSixty-Five Kitchen & Bar

Aug. 18 - Jordan, NY - Kegs Canalside

Aug. 19 - Montreal, CA - Lasso 2023

Aug. 31 - Dewey Beach, DE - Bottle & Cork +

Sept. 1 - Philippi, WV - Barbour County Fair

Sept. 2 - Meshoppen, PA - Wyoming County Community Fair

Sept. 15 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

Sept. 16 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

Sept. 21 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom

Sept. 22 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!

Sept. 28 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Jones Assembly

Sept. 29 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall

Sept. 30 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues New Orleans

Oct. 4 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

Oct. 5 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

Oct. 12 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues Orlando

Oct. 13 - North Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues Myrtle Beach

Oct. 14 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte

Oct. 19 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

Oct. 20 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

Oct. 21 - Greenville, SC - Greenville Country Music Fest

Oct. 26 - Louisville, KY - Paristown

Oct. 27 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

Oct. 28 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

Nov. 2 - Saint Louis, MO - The Pageant

Nov. 4 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis

Nov. 9 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

Nov. 10 - Boston, MA - House of Blues Boston

Nov. 11 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

