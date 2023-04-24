Willie Nelson Adds Dates To Outlaw Music Festival Tour

(EBM) Willie Nelson, Mark Rothbaum, Keith Wortman, Blackbird Presents and Live Nation are thrilled to announce an additional 16 shows scheduled for the fall of 2023 as part of the 2023 Outlaw Music Festival Tour. The largest-ever Outlaw Tour continues the celebration of Willie's milestone 90th birthday just as Willie wants it - on the road with his friends, family and beloved fans. These new can't miss shows feature an incredible lineup of artists including: Willie Nelson & Family, Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros. featuring The Wolfpack, The Avett Brothers, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Gov't Mule, The String Cheese Incident, Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs, Los Lobos, Elizabeth Cook and Particle Kid.
Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, April 28 at 10 AM (local for each venue) at LiveNation.com. VIP packages, including great seats and exclusive festival merchandise, will be available. Citi is the official card of the Outlaw Music Festival. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, April 25 at 10AM local until Thursday, April 27 at 10 PM local time through the Citi Entertainment program.
"I am so thrilled to announce these additional dates for our 2023 Outlaw Music Festival Tour" says Willie Nelson. "I can't wait to keep the celebration of my 90th birthday going into the fall with this great lineup of artists, my friends and family, and of course, the amazing fans."
Wheatley Vodka will be joining the 2023 Outlaw Music Festival Tour as the official presenting sponsor of the entire tour. As part of its presenting sponsorship, Wheatley Vodka will be hosting pop-up experiences, giveaways, tastings and more at select dates throughout the tour.
"Wheatley Vodka is thrilled to be hitting the road with Outlaw Music Festival this year," said David Binder, Willie and Wheatley fan and brand director at Sazerac. "Our vodka is made in the heartland of the USA in Frankfort, KY and is crafted to be the smoothest, most sippable vodka on the market. It's the perfect spirit to enjoy when rocking out to music from all the talented artists on tour with Outlaw this summer."
The inaugural Outlaw Music Festival made its debut in 2016 in Scranton, PA. The sold-out show was so well received that Blackbird and Nelson have developed it into one of North America's biggest annual touring franchises. Musicians such as Robert Plant, Neil Young, Bob Dylan, Van Morrison, ZZ Top, Eric Church, Bonnie Raitt, Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton, Sheryl Crow, Sturgill Simpson, The Avett Brothers and many more have been a part of the Outlaw Tour, sharing unforgettable music memories and unique vendor villages with local food, drinks and shopping in Live Nation amphitheaters across the country.
With a career spanning an incredible seven decades, Willie Nelson is widely recognized as one of the greatest and most influential artists in the history of popular music. A true living legend who has built a globally celebrated career as a musician, author, actor and activist, Willie turns 90 years young, as vibrant, active and dynamic as ever. This year alone, Willie won two 2023 Grammy Awards, is set to celebrate his 90th birthday with a star studded sold out 2-day event at the Hollywood Bowl, premiered the definitive five-part documentary film on his extraordinary life and career at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, released a new album I Don't Know A Thing About Love, is nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, has a new book available, and continues to perform across the country while also headlining iconic festivals including Outlaw Music Festival Tour, Farm Aid, and his annual July 4th Picnic.
INFORMATION ON INDIVIDUAL OUTLAW MUSIC FESTIVAL TOUR DATES & LINEUPS:
Friday, September 8, 2023
Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Willie Nelson & Family
Tedeschi Trucks Band
The String Cheese Incident
Los Lobos
Particle Kid
Saturday, September 9, 2023
Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
Tedeschi Trucks Band
The String Cheese Incident
Particle Kid
More TBA
Sunday, September 10, 2023
Franklin, TN - FirstBank Amphitheater
Willie Nelson & Family
Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros. featuring The Wolfpack
Particle Kid
More TBA
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
Simpsonville, SC - CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park
Willie Nelson & Family
Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros. featuring The Wolfpack
Particle Kid
Friday, September 15, 2023
Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Willie Nelson & Family
Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros. featuring The Wolfpack
The String Cheese Incident
Los Lobos
Particle Kid
Saturday, September 16, 2023
Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
Willie Nelson & Family
Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros. featuring The Wolfpack
The String Cheese Incident
Los Lobos
Particle Kid
Sunday, September 17, 2023
Forest Hills, NY - Forest Hills Stadium
Willie Nelson & Family
Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros. featuring The Wolfpack
The String Cheese Incident
Los Lobos
Particle Kid
Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Willie Nelson & Family
Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros. featuring The Wolfpack
Particle Kid
Friday, September 22, 2023
Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
Willie Nelson & Family
Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros. featuring The Wolfpack
The String Cheese Incident
Particle Kid
Friday, October 6, 2023
West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Gov't Mule
Elizabeth Cook
Particle Kid
Saturday, October 7, 2023
Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Gov't Mule
Elizabeth Cook
Particle Kid
Sunday, October 8, 2023
Orange Beach, AL - The Wharf Amphitheater
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Gov't Mule
Elizabeth Cook
Particle Kid
Wednesday, October 11, 2023
Huntsville, AL - The Orion Amphitheater
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs
Particle Kid
Friday, October 13, 2023
Brandon, MS - The Brandon Amphitheater
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs
Elizabeth Cook
Particle Kid
Saturday, October 14, 2023
Southaven, MS - BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs
Elizabeth Cook
Particle Kid
Sunday, October 15, 2023
Pelham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs
Elizabeth Cook
Particle Kid
