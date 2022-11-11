Randy Houser Delivers 'Note To Self'

Randy Houser has released his sixth studio album "Note To Self". He cowrote and produced the record in his home studio with the help of Blake Chancey.

"Blake and I worked on this record for a long time, and I'm so proud to be able to finally share it," notes the Platinum-selling artist. "Note To Self really came together at a time when I was doing a lot of reflecting on my life.

"It became a way to impart some things I've learned about myself and some of the lessons I've learned along the way. As artists, I think sometimes we get so caught up with trying to have a hit that we miss an opportunity to really connect with people. Sometimes you need to talk about what's going on in the world, and in your own world, so people can relate to that and feel something."

Houser is currently on the road with Cody Johnson to wrap up a milestone year, after performing multiple sold-out shows throughout 2022, including an at-capacity stop at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium.

Randy Houser Tour Dates

Nov. 11 NOW Arena Hoffman Estates, Ill.

Nov. 12 Resch Center Green Bay, Wis.

Nov. 16 Stage of Stars Chicago, Il.

Nov. 17 Hertz Arena Fort Myers, Fla.

Nov. 18 Yuengling Center Tampa, Fla.

Nov. 19 St. Augustine Amphitheater St. Augustine, Fla.

Nov. 26 Ford Center Beaumont, Texas

Dec. 2 Simmons Bank Arena Little Rock, Ark.

Dec. 3 BOK Center Tulsa, Okla.

Dec. 9 Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Las Vegas, Nev.

Jan. 20 Cajundome Lafayette, La.

Jan. 21 Landers Center Southaven, Miss.

Jan. 27 Colonial Life Arena Columbia, S.C.

Jan. 28 PNC Arena Raleigh, N.C.

Feb. 16 Van Andel Arena Grand Rapids, Mich.

Feb. 17 KFC Yum! Center Louisville, Ky.

Feb. 18 Thompson-Boling Arena Knoxville, Tenn.

Feb. 25 Moody Theater Austin, Texas

March 3 Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Ft. Wayne, Ind.

March 4 Covelli Centre Youngstown, Ohio

March 17 CMC Rocks Willowbank, Australia

March 18 CMC Rocks Willowbank, Australia

March 24 Nutter Center Dayton, Ohio

March 25 State Farm Center Champaign, Ill.

May 18 The Oncenter Syracuse, N.Y.

May 19 Tsongas Center Lowell, Mass.

May 20 Total Mortgage Arena Bridgeport, Conn.

May 27 EagleBank Arena Fairfax, Va.

June 15 Vibrant Arena Moline, Ill.

June 21 Chaifetz Arena St. Louis, Mo.

