.

Randy Houser Delivers 'Note To Self'

Keavin Wiggins | 11-11-2022

Randy Houser

Randy Houser has released his sixth studio album "Note To Self". He cowrote and produced the record in his home studio with the help of Blake Chancey.

"Blake and I worked on this record for a long time, and I'm so proud to be able to finally share it," notes the Platinum-selling artist. "Note To Self really came together at a time when I was doing a lot of reflecting on my life.

"It became a way to impart some things I've learned about myself and some of the lessons I've learned along the way. As artists, I think sometimes we get so caught up with trying to have a hit that we miss an opportunity to really connect with people. Sometimes you need to talk about what's going on in the world, and in your own world, so people can relate to that and feel something."

Houser is currently on the road with Cody Johnson to wrap up a milestone year, after performing multiple sold-out shows throughout 2022, including an at-capacity stop at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium.

Randy Houser Tour Dates
Nov. 11 NOW Arena Hoffman Estates, Ill.
Nov. 12 Resch Center Green Bay, Wis.
Nov. 16 Stage of Stars Chicago, Il.
Nov. 17 Hertz Arena Fort Myers, Fla.
Nov. 18 Yuengling Center Tampa, Fla.
Nov. 19 St. Augustine Amphitheater St. Augustine, Fla.
Nov. 26 Ford Center Beaumont, Texas
Dec. 2 Simmons Bank Arena Little Rock, Ark.
Dec. 3 BOK Center Tulsa, Okla.
Dec. 9 Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Las Vegas, Nev.
Jan. 20 Cajundome Lafayette, La.
Jan. 21 Landers Center Southaven, Miss.
Jan. 27 Colonial Life Arena Columbia, S.C.
Jan. 28 PNC Arena Raleigh, N.C.
Feb. 16 Van Andel Arena Grand Rapids, Mich.
Feb. 17 KFC Yum! Center Louisville, Ky.
Feb. 18 Thompson-Boling Arena Knoxville, Tenn.
Feb. 25 Moody Theater Austin, Texas
March 3 Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Ft. Wayne, Ind.
March 4 Covelli Centre Youngstown, Ohio
March 17 CMC Rocks Willowbank, Australia
March 18 CMC Rocks Willowbank, Australia
March 24 Nutter Center Dayton, Ohio
March 25 State Farm Center Champaign, Ill.
May 18 The Oncenter Syracuse, N.Y.
May 19 Tsongas Center Lowell, Mass.
May 20 Total Mortgage Arena Bridgeport, Conn.
May 27 EagleBank Arena Fairfax, Va.
June 15 Vibrant Arena Moline, Ill.
June 21 Chaifetz Arena St. Louis, Mo.

Related Stories


Randy Houser Delivers 'Note To Self'

Randy Houser Shares Ode To His Wife With Still That Cowboy

Randy Houser Premieres One-Shot 'Note To Self' Video

Randy Houser Delivers 'Note To Self'

Randy Houser Announces U.S. Tour

Randy Houser Music and Merch

News > Randy Houser

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Pin it Share on Reddit email this article
advertisement
Day In Rock

Dave Mustaine, Scott Stapp Lead Gibson's Rock To Remember Concert- New Found Glory Unplug For New Album- Cheap Trick- more

Sammy Hagar Believes Lost Van Halen Treasure Will Be Released- Greta Van Fleet Forced To Postpone More Concerts- Nazareth's Dan McCafferty Dead At 76- more

Rob Halford Performs With Dolly Parton At Rock Hall Induction Jam- Metallica Performs Special Concert Tribute To Megaforce Founders- more

Judas Priest Inducted Into Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame- Andy Taylor Misses Duran Duran Rock Hall Induction Due To Cancer Battle- more

advertisement
Reviews

RockPile: Spotlight on Deko Entertainment

Hot In The City: Arizona's Autumn Concert Lineup

Live: Dropkick Murphys Rock Phoenix

Pat Travers - The Art of Time Travel

Live: The Who Hits Back In Phoenix

Latest News

Puscifer Premiere Indigo Children Video

Epica Share 'Sirens - Of Blood And Water' Video

Filter's 'The Amalgamut' Going Vinyl For First Time For 20th Anniversary

Singled Out: miQa.El's Walking Medicine

Dave Mustaine, Scott Stapp Lead Gibson's Rock To Remember Concert

Cheap Trick Postpone Shows As Rick Nielsen Recovers

Void Of Vision Surprise Release Chronicles III: Underworld EP

Jerry Cantrell Announces 2023 Brighten US Tour Dates