Randy Houser Shared One-Shot 'Note To Self' Video (2022 In Review)

Randy Houser Shared One-Shot 'Note To Self' Video was a top 22 story from March 2022: Randy Houser has premiered a one-shot music video for his latest single "Note To Self". The clip was shot in one take entirely by a drone and directed by cinematographer Jay Christensen and co-directed by Spencer S. Peter.
Shot in downtown Nashville, the video follows Houser performing solo from Tootsie's Orchid Lounge, across the alley and to the historic stage of Ryman Auditorium where he joins his full band.
"It was amazing to watch Jay go to work. He's like a mad scientist with these drones," shares Houser. "After seeing his viral bowling alley video last year, we thought about taking that concept and applying it to a performance video in these historic locations.
"We also wanted to spotlight a special part of Nashville, one that not everyone gets to experience," the Mississippi-native continues. "The short walk between the Ryman and Tootsie's is a path taken by some of the most legendary performers across all genres. It felt like a special way to honor and appreciate two of the city's most enduring staples." Watch the video below:
Randy Houser Shares Ode To His Wife With Still That Cowboy
