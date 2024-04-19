Randy Houser Brings 'Country Back' With New Song

(EBM) Randy Houser releases his new single "Country Back," a full throttle proclamation of all things country. Prior to the song's release, it was picked up by over 60 reporting stations at Country radio.

Written by Houser and Matt Rogers and produced by Houser, "Country Back" opens with an electrifying roadhouse feel, peppered by piano as he launches into the chorus: We're taking our country back / Back to the hollers and hills / Show your bright light towns how a night goes down / Where dust on the bottle, boots on the throttle, horns on a Cadillac / Yeah, we're taking our country, our country back"

Houser returns to the road next month for headlining and festival dates this summer before kicking off the Country Round Here Tonight Tour with Justin Moore on Sept. 5 in Charlotte, N.C. Moore and Houser gave fans a preview of what's to come with a surprise performance of Toby Keith's "Should've Been A Cowboy" at Tootsie's Orchid Lounge in Nashville. Watch HERE.

Randy Houser Tour Dates:

May 25 | Concert For A Cause at Tringali Barn | St. Augustine, FL

May 31 | Hollywood Casino Event Center | Charles Town, WV

June 1 | Veterans Band Aid Music Festival | Virginia Beach, VA

June 6 | Elizabeth Stampede | Elizabeth, CO

June 22 | Rock the Country | Mobile, AL

June 23 | Old Town Music Festival | Murrieta, CA

June 28 | Country Stampede | Bonner Springs, KS

July 6 | Rivers 'n' Roots Music Festival | Paris, ON, CA

July 13 | Sauk County Fair | Baraboo, WI

July 18 | Country Thunder Wisconsin | Twin Lakes, WI

July 25 | Night in the Country | Yerington, NV

July 26 | Britt Music & Arts Festival | Jacksonville, OR

Aug. 1 | Country Line Country Fest | Prairie du Chien, WI

Aug. 14 | Berrin County Youth Fair | Berrien Springs, MI

Aug. 17 | Chase County Fair & Expo | Imperial, NE

Aug. 23 | YQM Country Fest | Dieppe, NB

Country Round Here Tonight Tour Dates:

Sept. 5 | Skyla Credit Union Amp | Charlotte, NC

Sept. 6 | Red Hat Amphitheater | Raleigh, NC

Sept. 7 | Macon Centreplex Coliseum | Macon, GA

Sept. 26 | Toyota Oakdale Theatre | Wallingford, CT

Sept. 27 | The Stone Pony | Asbury Park, NJ

Sept. 28 | TD Pavilion | Philadelphia, PA

Oct. 3 | Walmart AMP | Rogers, AR

Oct. 5 | 713 Music Hall | Houston, TX

Oct. 6 | Toyota Music Factory | Irving, TX

Oct. 10 | Toledo Zoo Amphitheater | Toledo, OH

Oct. 11 | Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park | Indianapolis, IN

Oct. 12 | Hollywood Casino Amphitheater | Maryland Heights, MO

Related Stories

Randy Houser, Lee Brice and More To Rock Free Tootsie's Orchid Lounge Birthday Bash

Randy Houser Shared One-Shot 'Note To Self' Video (2022 In Review)

Randy Houser Delivers 'Note To Self'

Randy Houser Shares Ode To His Wife With Still That Cowboy

News > Randy Houser