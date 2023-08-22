Moths Announce U.S. Fall Tour

(Freeman) Puerto Rican prog/stoner rockers Moths have announced a string of US fall dates. The band is currently supporting their widely applauded 2022 full length, 'Space Force'.
The upcoming trek kicks off in Asheville, NC on October 14, and will conclude on October 21 in Brooklyn, NY. Following these US shows, MOTHS will return home to wrap the tour in Santurce, PR on October 28th.
Commenting on their upcoming shows in the states, the band shares:
"We are absolutely thrilled to return to the US after four long years! Our latest album, 'Space Force,' dropped just last year, and we can't wait to bring it to life on this tour. We're also playing new material that explores a more dark and extreme side of the band. We're just excited to meet new faces and connect with them through our music!"
October 14 - Asheville, NC @ Fleetwood's
October 16 - Durham, NC @ Rubies on Five Points
October 18 - Baltimore, MD @ The Depot
October 19 - Reading, PA @ Nitro Bar
October 20 - Medford, MA @ The Bang Space
October 21 - Brooklyn, NY @ The Meadows
October 28 - Santurce, PR @ La Respuesta
