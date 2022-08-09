Architects Cancel Tour With We Came As Romans and Like Moths To Flames

Social media capture

Architects have announced that they have been forced to cancel their upcoming North American tour with We Came As Romans and Like Moths To Flames due to "logistical issues".

They shared the following via social media, "It pains us to announce that despite the best efforts of everyone in our band, our crew and the rest of the team, a number of logistical issues have forced us to cancel our upcoming North America tour.

"We had been looking forward to playing so many new songs for you, but everything from transportation to visa approval timelines and other hurdles have made the trip impossible at this stage.

"We recognize the last few years have been a challenging time for everyone and we were really excited to perform for you and share moments together that only live music can facilitate.

"We will announce new plans to return as soon as we can. The last thing we want to do is announce new dates that we will be unable to uphold.

"Thank you for your understanding. We will be back. In the meantime, refunds for tickets & VIP will be made automatically to the method of payment used to purchase."

