Soen Deliver 'Violence' Video

08-22-2023

Soen News album art August 22, 2023
album art

Soen have released a music video for their brand new single, "Violence," which is taken from their forthcoming album Memorial, set for release on September 1.

Vocalist Joel Ekelof had this to say about the track, "Violence touches the topic of coercion, whether it is physical or mental. Violence can sometimes be delivered very cautiously in ways that don't give room for a reaction, but with the passing of time will destroy your confidence and self-regard."

Martin Lopez added, "It's a different song for us musically speaking, it's very direct and full of darkness and anger." The video concept and story is by TERRA. Check it out below:

