Soen Premiere Video For 'Hollowed' Feat Elisa

(ABC) Following the release of their highly praised new album Memorial, Soen have released the video for the new single "Hollowed" featuring vocals from acclaimed singer Elisa.
Memorial is out now, via Silver Lining Music. Available as a Deluxe CD, 12" Vinyl Album in Black and colour variants, digital formats and special D2C products and bundles.
Memorial sees the band overall take a heavier approach to their craft but the new single 'Hollowed' is a hugely powerful and gushing ballad, which stands out as a powerful bridge across the album's ten tracks. The song sees guitarist Cody Ford shine with an epic and intense Pink Floyd-tinged guitar solo, whilst tender vocals are traded throughout from singer and founding member Joel Ekelöf and Italian star Elisa.
Elisa has firmly established herself as a global superstar during her more than twenty-year career. Her collaboration with Ennio Morricone, 'Ancora qui', was featured in Quentin Tarantino's film, Django Unchained and its Grammy nominated soundtrack album. Just some of her other achievements include her albums going triple platinum and collaborations with the likes of Muse, Imagine Dragons, Tina Turner and Pavarotti & Friends.
Ekelof comments, "'Hollowed' is a song about moving away from the place and persons that have been your home. It's also the first time we ever have had a guest appearance on one of our albums and the turnout was more than successful. Elisa is such a talented singer and she truly made this song reach the emotional intensity that it deserves."
Drummer and co-founding member Martin Lopez adds, "the message of the track is powerful and is about whether to make the decision of either leaving behind what once was a perfect harmony but has turned into dissonance, or to just stay there and maybe spend the rest of your life trying to revive something that is already dead."
