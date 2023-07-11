Soen Deliver 'Memorial' Video

(ABC) Soen have unleashed the single and video for the title track of their new album Memorial, which is set for release on September 1 via Silver Lining Music.



A meeting of melodic magnitude with face-crushingly heavy guitars and driving rhythms, the new single "Memorial" has a ferocious groove, underlying the weighty subject of war and evocative vocals of Joel Ekelof.



"It is a song to remind us of the victims of the power games that our so-called leaders play," comments founding member and drummer Martin Lopez.

"It's about PTSD" explains vocalist and co-founding member Joel Ekelöf, "and the effect war has on people like you and me that are sent to kill and die and have to pay that price for the rest of their lives."



Never ones to take the restrained path, Soen face down the ills and ways of current society with a crisp, wounded venom that betrays their pain, anger and frustrations. Each guitar carries a greater serrated edge, each melody a richer heart, each lyric a soul and spleen venting definitive proclamation. At the same time, Soen's unique blend of progression, aggression, and beauty shows more maturity than ever before.



Soen have been building up to this moment for years and now they're here with Memorial, which is an inspiring modern hard rock classic.



Following an incredible set at this year's Download festival, Soen, completed by Lars Enok Ahlund (Keyboards and Guitar), Oleksii 'Zlatoyar' Kobel (Bass) and Cody Ford (Lead Guitar), have added an extra date to their upcoming 'Memorial' European tour, which will kick off in September. It's their only UK date to be announced so far, at London's iconic O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on Friday, October 13.



MEMORIAL 2023 TOUR DATES

20.9 Odense (DK) - Posten

21.9 Copenhagen (DK) - Amager Bio

22.9 Berlin (DE) - Kesselhaus

23.9 Leipzig (DE) - Taubchemthal

24.9 Warsaw (PL) - Progresja

26.9 Prague (CZ) - Palak Akropolis

27.9 Zurich (CH) - Komplex 457

28.9 Munich (DE) - Backstage Werk

29.9 Vienna (AT) - Simm City

30.9 Bologna (IT) - Locomotiv

3.10 Bilbao (ES) - Kafe Antzokia

4.10 Porto (PT) - Hard Club

5.10 Lisbon (PT) - Lisboa Ao Vivo

6.10 Madrid (ES) - La Paqui

7.10 Sevilla (ES) - Custom

8.10 Murcia (ES) - Garaje

10.10 Barcelona (ES) - Apolo

11.10 Lyon (FR) - Ninkasi Kao

12.10 Sint Niklaas (BE) - De Casino

13.10 London (GB) - O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire

14.10 Amsterdam (NL) - Melkweg

15.10 Paris (FR) - Élysée Montmartre

17.10 Frankfurt (DE) - Batschkapp

18.10 Strasbourg (FR) - La Laiterie

20.10 Cologne (DE) - Essigfabrik

22.10 Hamburg (DE) - Knust

