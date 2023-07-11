Soen Deliver 'Memorial' Video

(ABC) Soen have unleashed the single and video for the title track of their new album Memorial, which is set for release on September 1 via Silver Lining Music.
A meeting of melodic magnitude with face-crushingly heavy guitars and driving rhythms, the new single "Memorial" has a ferocious groove, underlying the weighty subject of war and evocative vocals of Joel Ekelof.
"It is a song to remind us of the victims of the power games that our so-called leaders play," comments founding member and drummer Martin Lopez.
"It's about PTSD" explains vocalist and co-founding member Joel Ekelöf, "and the effect war has on people like you and me that are sent to kill and die and have to pay that price for the rest of their lives."
Never ones to take the restrained path, Soen face down the ills and ways of current society with a crisp, wounded venom that betrays their pain, anger and frustrations. Each guitar carries a greater serrated edge, each melody a richer heart, each lyric a soul and spleen venting definitive proclamation. At the same time, Soen's unique blend of progression, aggression, and beauty shows more maturity than ever before.
Soen have been building up to this moment for years and now they're here with Memorial, which is an inspiring modern hard rock classic.
Following an incredible set at this year's Download festival, Soen, completed by Lars Enok Ahlund (Keyboards and Guitar), Oleksii 'Zlatoyar' Kobel (Bass) and Cody Ford (Lead Guitar), have added an extra date to their upcoming 'Memorial' European tour, which will kick off in September. It's their only UK date to be announced so far, at London's iconic O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on Friday, October 13.
MEMORIAL 2023 TOUR DATES
20.9 Odense (DK) - Posten
21.9 Copenhagen (DK) - Amager Bio
22.9 Berlin (DE) - Kesselhaus
23.9 Leipzig (DE) - Taubchemthal
24.9 Warsaw (PL) - Progresja
26.9 Prague (CZ) - Palak Akropolis
27.9 Zurich (CH) - Komplex 457
28.9 Munich (DE) - Backstage Werk
29.9 Vienna (AT) - Simm City
30.9 Bologna (IT) - Locomotiv
3.10 Bilbao (ES) - Kafe Antzokia
4.10 Porto (PT) - Hard Club
5.10 Lisbon (PT) - Lisboa Ao Vivo
6.10 Madrid (ES) - La Paqui
7.10 Sevilla (ES) - Custom
8.10 Murcia (ES) - Garaje
10.10 Barcelona (ES) - Apolo
11.10 Lyon (FR) - Ninkasi Kao
12.10 Sint Niklaas (BE) - De Casino
13.10 London (GB) - O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire
14.10 Amsterdam (NL) - Melkweg
15.10 Paris (FR) - Élysée Montmartre
17.10 Frankfurt (DE) - Batschkapp
18.10 Strasbourg (FR) - La Laiterie
20.10 Cologne (DE) - Essigfabrik
22.10 Hamburg (DE) - Knust
