Singled Out: Soen's Violence

Soen released their new studio album, 'Memorial', today (September 1st). To celebrate we asked guitarist Cody Ford to tell us about one of the tracks and he selected "Violence". Here is the story:
We were sitting backstage at a gig and we were trying to work on the new record whenever we had the energy for it. Martin was sifting through his recorded ideas/demos on his laptop and started playing this hilarious demo that had his daughters singing on it.
Over heavy riffs were these rap parts and high-pitched screams, and although it was hilarious, there was actually something really eerie and captivating about it.
The chorus melody had already been sung on the demo by Joel with the "little bit of violence" lyric he had ad-libbed and we thought, "wow, what an earworm." It lingered in our heads for days. We knew we had to use it. The song ended up being a single and ironically, is about child abuse.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album here
